Trump subpoena issued in probe of Capitol riot

WASHINGTON -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol formally issued a subpoena Friday for testimony and documents from former President Donald Trump, who lawmakers say "personally orchestrated" a multipart effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

In a wide-ranging, four-page document issued alongside the subpoena, the nine-member panel directed Trump to produce an extensive list of documents and communications -- including phone calls, texts, encrypted messages and email -- related to nearly every aspect of his effort to invalidate the 2020 election between the dates of Nov. 3, 2020, and Jan. 6, 2021.

The committee issued a letter to Trump's lawyers saying he must testify, either at the Capitol or by videoconference, "beginning on or about" Nov. 14 and continuing for multiple days if necessary.

Those personal communications between Trump and members of Congress as well as extremist groups are to be turned in by Nov. 4, although the committee's deadlines are generally subject to negotiation.

"We recognize that a subpoena to a former president is a significant and historic action," Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney wrote in the letter to Trump. "We do not take this action lightly."

The panel rooted its action in history, listing past presidents from John Quincy Adams to Gerald Ford, who testified before Congress after leaving office -- and noted that even sitting presidents have responded to congressional subpoenas.

It is unclear how Trump and his legal team will respond. He could comply or negotiate with the committee, announce he will defy the subpoena or ignore it altogether. He could also go to court and try to stop it.

"We understand that, once again, flouting norms and appropriate and customary process, the Committee has publicly released a copy of its subpoena," David Warrington, a partner with the Dhillon Law Group, which is representing Trump, said in a statement Friday. "As with any similar matter, we will review and analyze it, and will respond as appropriate to this unprecedented action."

The subpoena is the latest escalation in the House committee's 15-month investigation of the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, riot, bringing members of the panel into direct conflict with the man they have investigated from afar through the testimony of aides, allies and associates.

In the letter, the committee wrote about the "overwhelming evidence" it has assembled, showing Trump "personally orchestrated" an effort to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election, including by spreading false allegations of widespread voter fraud, "attempting to corrupt" the Justice Department and pressuring state officials, members of Congress and his own vice president to change the results.

"In short, you were at the center of the first and only effort by any U.S. President to overturn an election and obstruct the peaceful transition of power, ultimately culminating in a bloody attack on our own Capitol and on the Congress itself," Thompson and Cheney said.

Lawmakers say key details about what Trump was doing and saying during the siege remain unknown. According to the committee, the only person who can fill the gaps is Trump himself.

The panel -- composed of seven Democrats and two Republicans -- unanimously approved the subpoena for Trump in a surprise vote last week.

In an apparent effort to investigate witness interference, the subpoena from the House committee seeks any communications Trump had with potential witnesses before the committee and with the Secret Service.

The panel specifically sought any communications with 13 allies of Trump who played key roles in the effort to overturn the election, including Roger Stone, Steve Bannon, Michael Flynn, Jeffrey Clark, John Eastman, Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro, Boris Epshteyn, Christina Bobb, Cleta Mitchell and Patrick Byrne.

Several former aides and associates asserted their Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination to the committee, including Stone, Flynn, Eastman, Clark and Kelli Ward.

"These Fifth Amendment assertions -- made by persons with whom you interacted -- related directly to you and your conduct," the subpoena letter reads. "They provide specific examples where your truthful testimony under oath [would] be important."

The committee also made 19 requests for documents and communication -- including for any messages Trump sent on the encrypted messaging app Signal "or any other means" to members of Congress and others about the events of the Capitol attack.

RUNNING OUT THE CLOCK?

The scope of the committee's request is expansive -- pursuing documents from Sept. 1, 2020, two months before the election, to the present on the president's communications with the groups like the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys -- as the panel looks to compile a historical record of the run-up to the Capitol attack and then the aftermath.

But there remains little legal advantage for Trump to cooperate with the committee as he already faces other civil and criminal legal battles in various jurisdictions, including over his family business in New York and the handling of presidential records at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

It's possible his lawyers could simply run out the clock on the subpoena if they go to court to try to squash it as the committee is required to finish its work by the end of the year.

"It seems improbable to me that this could be litigated to conclusion in the time remaining to the Committee in this Congress," Peter Keisler, who served as acting attorney general under President George W. Bush, told The Associated Press.

There is ample precedent for Congress to seek testimony from a former president. Over the past century and a half, at least six current and former presidents have testified on Capitol Hill, including John Tyler and Quincy Adams after both were subpoenaed in 1848.

This could be Trump's chance to respond directly to the committee, to tell his version of events, but it's unlikely the defeated president would take it. He has ridiculed the panel and its work, preferring to share his views on his own terms. And testifying under oath could create legal exposure in the several other investigations he is caught up in.

If Trump refuses to comply with the subpoena, the panel will have to weigh the practical and political implications of holding him in contempt of Congress.

"That's a bridge we cross if we have to get there," Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican member of the committee, told ABC last week. "He's made it clear he has nothing to hide, is what he says. So, he should come in."

If the full House voted to recommend a contempt charge against Trump, the Justice Department would then review the case and decide on any further steps.

Cheney said this week that if Trump refused to comply, members of the panel would "take the steps we need to take." But it was unclear what the committee could do, particularly if Republicans win control of the House in next month's elections.

In that case, GOP leaders -- who fought the formation of the inquiry, boycotted it and have denounced it at every turn -- would be all but certain to allow the panel to dissolve, as it is scheduled to do at the close of the current Congress in January.

The subpoena to Trump comes as the committee is looking to wrap up its investigative work and compile a final, comprehensive report that will be published by the end of the year. Investigators have interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses, including many of Trump's top White House aides, and obtained tens of thousands of pages of documents since the committee was formed in July 2021.

But the panel is authorized only through this Congress, which ends on Jan. 3. That means members have only a few short months -- amid a legislative period after the midterm elections -- to refine their historical record of the worst attack on the Capitol in 200 years.

Whether that will include the testimony from the 45th president of the United States remains to be seen.

CONTEMPT TIMES FOUR

The House committee has at times acted aggressively to enforce its subpoenas. The House has voted four times to hold in contempt of Congress allies of Trump who refused to testify or supply documents.

Two of those allies -- Bannon, an outside adviser who briefly worked in the Trump White House, and Peter Navarro, a former White House trade adviser -- were indicted. The Justice Department declined to charge two others: Mark Meadows, Trump's final chief of staff, and Dan Scavino, another top aide.

Bannon was sentenced Friday to four months in jail and a fine of $6,500. Navarro's trial is scheduled for next month.

Former presidents have responded in a variety of ways to requests -- or demands -- from Congress.

Several voluntarily testified before Congress, including Theodore Roosevelt, William Howard Taft, Herbert Hoover, Harry S. Truman and Ford.

At least three former presidents have been issued congressional subpoenas. In 1846, Tyler testified, and Adams submitted a deposition. But in 1953, Truman refused to comply with a subpoena from the House Un-American Activities Committee, claiming it would violate the separation of powers and citing precedents from George Washington and other presidents who also refused to provide Congress with certain documents.

He later reached a different conclusion and testified before Congress multiple times after leaving office.

In 1998, Bill Clinton was issued a subpoena -- though by an independent counsel, not a congressional committee -- during the investigation into whether he had made false statements under oath about his extramarital affairs. Prosecutors agreed to drop the subpoena after Clinton agreed to an interview.

The committee ended its subpoena to Trump by quoting one of his predecessors: "President Roosevelt explained during his congressional testimony, 'an ex-President is merely a citizen of the United States, like any other citizen, and it is his plain duty to try to help this committee or respond to its invitation.'"

Information for this article was contributed by Farnoush Amiri, Mary Clare Jalonick, Lisa Mascaro, Jill Colvin and Mark Sherman of The Associated Press, by Jacqueline Alemany of The Washington Post and by Luke Broadwater and Michael S. Schmidt of The New York Times.

The subpoena to former President Donald Trump, issued by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, is photographed Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

