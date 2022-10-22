Twitter workforce cuts seen likely





Twitter's workforce will likely be hit with huge cuts in coming months, no matter who owns the company, interviews and documents obtained by The Washington Post show, a change likely to have an impact on its ability to control harmful content and prevent data security crises.

Billionaire Elon Musk has told prospective investors in his $44 billion deal to buy the social platform that he planned to get rid of nearly 75% of Twitter's 7,500 workers, whittling Twitter Inc. down to a skeleton staff of slightly more than 2,000.

Even if Musk's Twitter deal falls through -- and there's little indication now that it will -- big cuts are expected: Twitter's current management planned to pare the company's payroll by about $800 million by the end of next year, a number that would mean the departure of nearly a quarter of the workforce, according to corporate documents and interviews with people familiar with company deliberations.

Twitter leadership also planned to make major cuts to infrastructure, including data centers that keep the site functioning for more than 200 million daily users.

The extent of cuts, which have not been previously reported, help explain why Twitter officials were eager to sell to Musk: Musk's $44 billion bid, although hostile, is a golden ticket for the struggling company -- potentially helping its leadership avoid painful announcements that would have demoralized staff and possibly crippled the service's ability to combat misinformation, hate speech and spam.

'UNIMAGINABLE'

The impact of such layoffs would likely be immediately felt by millions of users, said Edwin Chen, a data scientist formerly in charge of Twitter's spam and health metrics and now CEO of the content-moderation startup Surge AI. He said that while he believed Twitter was overstaffed, the cuts Musk proposed were "unimaginable" and would put Twitter's users at risk of hacks and exposure to offensive material such as child pornography.

"It would be a cascading effect," he said, "where you'd have services going down and the people remaining not having the institutional knowledge to get them back up, and being completely demoralized and wanting to leave themselves."

Twitter and Musk are expected to close the purchase by Friday. Planning for the closing is moving forward in apparent good faith after months of legal battles, said people familiar with the negotiations who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. If the deal closes, Musk would immediately become Twitter's new owner.

Twitter did not immediately respond to request for comment.

"The easy part for Musk was buying Twitter and the hard part is fixing it," said Dan Ives, a financial analyst with Wedbush Securities. "It will be a herculean challenge to turn this around."

Nell Minow, a corporate governance expert who is vice chair of ValueEdge Advisors, said Musk was likely shopping ambitious plans to potential investors but will face challenges in implementing his proposals.





"He's got to be able to show if he makes those cuts, what happens next?" she said. "What's he gonna replace it with, AI?"

TWITTER: NO IMMEDIATE LAYOFFS

Company executives have repeatedly told employees that there are no immediate layoff plans during town-hall-style meetings. In the one town hall that he attended, in June, Musk was pointedly asked a question about layoffs. He answered that he didn't see a reason low performers should remain employed.

But the new details, which reflect conversations over the past few months, highlight the extreme nature of Musk's planned transformation of Twitter amid the challenge of making the long-struggling company more profitable.

Twitter has never achieved the profit margins or size of other social sites like Meta (formerly Facebook) and Snap. And Musk's plan to take the company private -- freeing it from having to please Wall Street -- was a key reason former CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey got behind Musk's bid.

Musk and his representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

The monthslong roller-coaster saga of Musk's on-again, off-again bid for ownership -- coupled with a tense legal battle -- has left Twitter battered and bruised. It faces significant worker attrition, slowed hiring, stalled projects and a volatile stock price.

Musk has suggested he'll loosen content moderation standards and favors restoring former President Donald Trump's account On Tuesday, Musk posted a meme of himself, Kanye West and Trump, each holding a sword for the social media company he owns or is in the process of purchasing.

Musk has told investors that he plans to double revenue in three years, and would triple the number of daily users that can view ads in the same period, though he's offered scant details on how he would accomplish those goals.

A 'BLOATED' ORGANIZATION

Twitter estimates that its monetizable daily active users, defined as the number of users eligible to see ads, is 237.8 million. That's up 16.6% compared with the same quarter last year, but documents that have emerged in Twitter's court battle with Musk point to far lower numbers, with Musk's side claiming, using Twitter's own data, that fewer than 16 million users see the vast majority of ads.

Moreover, the time those users spend browsing Twitter declined 10% over the course of 2021 and only recovered slightly in the first quarter of 2022, according to the interviews.

Gutting and then reshaping the workforce through rehiring chosen people is a huge part of Musk's ambitions, according to interviews and documents. Although Musk has previously indicated he would be open to laying off staff -- legal filings show that he agreed with a friend over text that the company's head count didn't justify its revenue when compared with other tech companies -- he has not offered specific numbers publicly.

In presentations prepared for investors and other interested parties, Musk's optimistic business projections were fueled in part by steep jobs cuts across what was termed a "bloated" organization. One prospective investor, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to candidly describe Musk's proposals, likened them to leveraged buyouts, where companies are made profitable through devastating cuts to labor and operations.

FIRST STEP IN TURNAROUND

Musk has told associates he thinks that dramatically slimming down the company is the first step to executing a turnaround strategy that would then involve bringing in more effective workers and profitable innovations. Those include expanding on new services that he has claimed could bring in more revenue, such as a subscription business where people pay to subscribe to exclusive content from powerful figures and influencers.

But Twitter's own data has found that subscriptions may not bring in significant new revenue, according to the interviews. That's because the users who view the most ads -- roughly the top 1% of users in the United States -- are also the ones most likely to join a subscription service. If they began paying a monthly subscription and went ad-free, the program could cannibalize the most lucrative part of Twitter's current ad business.

Twitter's budget for head count -- roughly $1.5 billion last year -- includes many highly paid ad salespeople and several thousand engineers. The company also spends hundreds of millions on contracting firms that pay people to review reports of hate speech, child pornography, and other ugly and rule-breaking content on the internet. Some of the planned cuts were put on hold pending the sale to Musk, which was announced in April.

The company is instituting a performance review system called stack ranking that requires managers to grade employees on a numerical curve, so that a set percentage of workers will always be marked as low performers, according to one of the company documents obtained by The Post. The move has been protested by staff members, but Twitter says other tech companies have the same practices.



