UAM looks to end Harding loss streak

The University of Arkansas at Monticello Boll Weevils are looking for a win today against Harding University.

The Boll Weevils (3-4, 3-4, Great American Conference) play at 2 p.m. against the Harding University Bison (5-2, 5-2) at Willis "Convoy" Leslie Cotton Boll Stadium.

Harding will be a tough opponent. The team is tied for second in the GAC and leads the conference with only 4.43 penalties per game and 25.84 yards per kickoff return. Historically, Harding has won 10 straight games against the Boll Weevils, including the last four in Monticello. The last time UAM won at home against Harding was in 2009. This is the first time since 2018 that the two teams have played in Monticello. That year, Harding won 47-21.

"This week has not been any different than previous weeks," UAM Coach Hud Jackson said. "Our boys get after it. They understand the sense of urgency we have here. Harding is good team, well-coached. We respect Harding, but we do not fear them."

The Boll Weevils lead the GAC and rank third nationally, with 12 intercepted passes. UAM ranks 11th nationally with 238.3 rushing yards per game. Defensive back Kaytron Allen averages 6.3 tackles per game.

UAM quarterback Demilon Brown was recently added to the Harlon Hill watch list. The Harlon Hill Trophy is awarded in December to the nation's most outstanding player.

"Our guys understand the challenge of defending their offense," Jackson said. "Our offense understands they [Harding] are sound and physical on defense. We realize special teams will have a say in this game as well. We are excited for the challenge."

GAC Football Standings

Ouachita Baptist 7-0

East Central 5-2

Harding 5-2

Henderson State 5-2

Southeastern Oklahoma State 4-3

Arkansas Tech University 3-4

University of Arkansas-Monticello 3-4

Southern Arkansas University 3-4

Southwestern Oklahoma State 3-4

Southern Nazarene 2-5

Northwestern Oklahoma State 1-6

Oklahoma Baptist 1-6