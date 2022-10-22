Vilonia air war shuts down White Hall, 38-17

White Hall faced a must-win scenario to keep their playoff fate in their own hands, but wound up falling short to the Vilonia Eagles, 38-17, at Bulldog Stadium.

The Bulldogs (3-5, 2-4 in 5A-Central) are going to have to count on some other teams now if they want to make it in.

The game started with Vilonia (4-4, 4-2 in 5A-Central) dominating through the air and not doing much running, with Wesley McKissack connecting with Jack Vines on a 38-yard touchdown pass. The Bulldogs would respond with their own 54-yard screen pass from Noah Smith to James Thornton, cutting the lead to 10-7.

Vilonia hit back with a 10-yard touchdown from Vines off a direct snap.

The Bulldogs kept fighting back, led by Jayden Smith and Noah Smith's running plays. Jayden had 65 total yards rushing and receiving, with Noah tallying 66 yards rushing and going 12 for 23 for 217 yards and one interception on his passes.

The second half saw a lot of missed opportunities for the Bulldogs. The half started with a 60-yard punt return for a touchdown by Vines, putting the Eagles up by 14. White Hall drove all the way down the field, and converted fourth-and-20 deep in Vilonia territory, just for the play to be called back due to an unnecessary roughness call.

On the Vilonia drive right after that, White Hall dropped an easy interception with nobody back to stop it from going to the house. Vilonia would capitalize on these opportunities as their successful passing game opened up the run as the game progressed.

Sophomore Kylon Davis scored for the Bulldogs at the end of the game, which became out of reach with Vines scoring one more touchdown.

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN ...

Vines returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown to start the third quarter. While the game wasn't near over at this point, this play sucked the energy out of the crowd and seemingly the Bulldogs as well. Coming after a big stop to end the half it was finally looking like things were going in White Hall's direction, until the punt return.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO ...

Vines, a receiver and safety who was everywhere for the Eagles. He had 5 carries for 61 yards and 2 touchdowns. Vines also hauled in 6 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown, as well as throwing for a 13-yard touchdown, and the punt return mentioned earlier. He found a way to score in almost every facet of the game tonight.

NEXT UP ...

White Hall's next game will be on the road Oct. 28 against Robinson at 7 p.m. That's when Vilonia will host Maumelle.