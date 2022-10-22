Zebras denied in Morrilton loss

The Pine Bluff Zebras needed a win Friday night to play again at Jordan Stadium in the 5A playoffs, but the Morrilton Devil Dogs stopped them from that dream, winning 28-13.

On Senior Night, the Devil Dogs (6-3, 4-3 in 5A-Central) kicked off the game with the Zebras, who were rocking new black jerseys with "The Bluff" emblazoned on them, and went on to hold Pine Bluff defensively.

Less than 2 minutes into the game, the Devil Dogs turned over the ball to the Zebras (5-3, 4-3). Courtney Crutchfield ran the ball 40 yards into the end zone and the crowd cheered wildly, but the referees called a holding penalty against the Zebras.

With less than 5 minutes left in the first quarter, Crutchfield ran the ball again to the end zone. The referees again called a holding penalty, and the touchdown was called back.

A false start gave the Zebras another penalty. But with 4 minutes left, Crutchfield rushed the ball into the end zone. This time the touchdown was good, and so was the kick by Maclin Heisler to make it 7-0.

The Devil Dogs' defense remained strong at the start of the second half, holding back the Zebras relentlessly.

With 8:25 left in the second quarter, the Devil Dogs' Hays Buckley scored a 2-yard touchdown. The kick by Christian Morales was good, and the game was tied 7-7, the score at halftime.

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN ...

The Zebras bolted out of the locker room on fire. With just 18 seconds off the clock, trunning back X'Zaevion Barnett scored a touchdown. The two-part conversion was no good, leaving Pine Bluff ahead 13-7.

That would be the last time the Zebras led as Morrilton mounted a comeback.

With 2:03 left in the third quarter, Morrilton quarterback Damarius Martin passed to Kaleb McCuien for a 25-yard touchdown. Morales' kick was good. Morrilton led 14-13.

With less than 15 seconds left in the third quarter, a Zebras punt was blocked by Devil Dog Chad Curtis and recovered by Buckley for the easy touchdown. Morrilton led 21-13 at the end of the third quarter.

The Zebras tried to fight back against the Devil Dogs. Penalties, miscues and incomplete passes along with a ferocious Devil Dog defense plagued the Zebras throughout the game, especially in the last quarter.

With less than 3 minutes left in the game, Martin kept the ball for another 1-yard touchdown. Morales' kick was good. Morrilton led 28-13.

NEXT UP ...

The Zebras are off next week. They take on the Robinson Senators on Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. in Little Rock for their last game of the regular season. The Devil Dogs stay home next week to host Mills.