Alison Michelle Jones Brian Joseph Carroll

Alison Michelle Jones became the bride of Brian Joseph Carroll at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at The Edgemont House, North Little Rock. The Rev. Melanie Tubbs, First United Methodist Church, Augusta, officiated.

Kenneth and the late Debra Jones of Augusta are the parents of the bride. She is the granddaughter of the late Mollie and Coy Tate and the late Frances and Willis Jones, all also of Augusta.

The groom is the son of Mary Anne and Joe Carroll of Maynard and the grandson of the late Lucille and Andy Fair of Pocahontas and the late Pearl and Elmer Carroll of Maynard.

The ceremony took place in the main courtyard decorated with blue ceramic urns planted with Americana agave plants along with seasonal pumpkins and variegated crotons. Music was by harpist Anna Lien with the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and vocalist Maggie Carroll, daughter of the groom. Liturgist was Bailey Carroll, also a daughter of the groom.

The bride wore an ivory lace and tulle A-line gown with a V-neckline and cap sleeves embellished with floral appliques and embroidered lace. She carried a jewel tone bouquet of roses, ranunculus, fuchsia, astilbe and hanging amaranthus.

Matron of honor was Katie Inebnit of Vilonia. Junior bridesmaids were Hannah Inebnit of Vilonia and Emma Roberson of Collierville, Tenn., cousin of the bride. They wore orchid-colored gowns and carried clutch bouquets of garden roses, dahlias, ranunculus, thistle and astilbe in jewel tones.

Flower girl and ring bearer were Ryleigh Roark of Fayetteville and Coy Roberson of Collierville, cousin of the bride.

The father of the groom served as best man. Guests were seated by Braden Lindner, Logan Green and Connor Green, all of Conway and nephews of the groom.

A reception at the Edgemont House followed the ceremony. The house and grounds were decorated for autumn with a variety of pumpkins. The foyer held an arrangement of wedding flowers in honor of the bride's late mother.

The bride has a bachelor's degree in nutrition from the University of Central Arkansas and completed a dietetic internship at the University of Oklahoma. She is a veterans health education coordinator and registered dietitian for the Veterans Health Administration.

The groom is also a UCA graduate and has a bachelor's degree in marketing communications. He is a manager of benefit enrollments for USAble Life.

The couple will make their home in Little Rock and plan a delayed wedding trip to Greece.