Angels of Hope take in breast cancer program

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Angels of Hope had a chance to learn more about the disease at a Pink Party held Oct. 10 at Radiology Associates.

The Angels of Hope is a program of the 20th Century Club of Little Rock for 11th-grade girls that teaches cancer awareness and encourages volunteer work.

Dressed in pink, the Angels enjoyed snacks and a selfie station before a tour of the radiology clinic and learning about the importance of mammograms and the detection of breast cancer from Dr. Kathleen Sitarik.

The Angels of Hope program will culminate with a presentation of the young women at the Hope Ball next spring.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins