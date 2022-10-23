Best-sellers

Fiction

1. FAIRY TALE by Stephen King. A high school kid inherits a shed that is a portal to another world where good and evil are at war.

2. RIGHTEOUS PREY by John Sandford. The 32nd book in the Prey series. Virgil Flowers and Lucas Davenport go after a group of vigilante killers.

3. MAD HONEY by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan. After returning to her hometown, Olivia McAfee's son gets accused of killing his crush.

4, DREAMLAND by Nicholas Sparks. Musicians from different backgrounds are attracted to each other and a mother flees with her son from an abusive husband.

5. OUR MISSING HEARTS by Celeste Ng. Twelve-year-old Bird Gardner goes on a quest to find his mother, a Chinese American poet whose work he was taught to disavow.

6. VERITY by Colleen Hoover. Lowen Ashleigh is hired by the husband of an injured writer to complete her popular series and uncovers a horrifying truth.

7. THE WINNERS by Fredrik Backman. The third book in the Beartown series. Rivalries between two hockey-obsessed towns escalate into violence off the ice.

8. ENDLESS SUMMER by Elin Hilderbrand. A collection of nine stories set during summers in Nantucket.

9. TREASURE STATE by C.J. Box. The sixth book in the Cassie Dewell series. Cassie works two cases involving buried treasure and a con man.

10. BLOWBACK by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois. President Keegan Barrett's power grab tests the loyalties of two CIA agents.

Nonfiction

1. CONFIDENCE MAN by Maggie Haberman. The New York Times White House correspondent traces events from Donald Trump's rise in New York City through to his post-presidency.

2. I'M GLAD MY MOM DIED by Jennette McCurdy. The actress and filmmaker describes her eating disorders and difficult relationship with her mother.

3. KILLING THE LEGENDS by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard. The conservative commentator's Killing series profiles Elvis Presley, John Lennon and Muhammad Ali.

4. LIVE WIRE by Kelly Ripa. The Daytime Emmy Award-winning TV host shares stories from her life on and off screen.

5. STARRY MESSENGER by Neil deGrasse Tyson. The astrophysicist and director of the Hayden Planetarium delves into subjects including politics, religion, gender and race.

6. ADRIFT by Scott Galloway. An overview of events from 1945 to the present and how they might inform potential crises in the near future.

7. THE MYTH OF NORMAL by Gabor Maté with Daniel Maté. The potential ways in which trauma and stress from modern-day living can affect our physical health.

8. IF YOU WANT SOMETHING DONE by Nikki R. Haley. The former governor of South Carolina and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations shares her journey and profiles female leaders.

9. WHAT IF? 2 by Randall Munroe. The creator of the web comic "xkcd" and former NASA roboticist looks into hypothetical and oddball scenarios.

10. DINNERS WITH RUTH by Nina Totenberg. The NPR legal affairs correspondent details her professional accomplishments and friendship with the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Paperback fiction

1. IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

2. VERITY by Colleen Hoover.

3. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by Delia Owens.

4. UGLY LOVE by Colleen Hoover.

5. THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Paperback nonfiction

1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

2. ALL ABOUT LOVE by bell hooks.

3. THE DAUGHTER OF AUSCHWITZ by Tova Friedman and Malcolm Brabant.

4. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

5. TALKING TO STRANGERS by Malcolm Gladwell.

Source: The New York Times