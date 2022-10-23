Better community focus of Links series

The Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. will host the 2022-2023 virtual series, Preparing our Community for Success. The first session, Preparing Our Youth for the Future, will held at 7 p.m. Oct. 27.

The presenters are Judge-Elect Jackie B. Harris, 11th West Judicial District – 4th Division Circuit Court, and Kami Fletcher, an associate professor of American & African American History and co-coordinator of Women's and Gender Studies at Albright College in Reading, Pa.

"Join us for a presentation and open conversation focusing on current local and global issues, and the urgent need for students to prepare for future success in the community," according to a news release.

Harris will be will be sworn in as judge in January. A partner at McKissic & Associates law firm, Harris is well known for his accomplishments in college and professional football. He is also noted for his service to the community by providing legal services to clients and through the many public service initiatives of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.

Harris and his wife, Letrece, have been married for 29 years and they have three adult sons and two grandchildren. Harris is also a member of New Fellowship Baptist Church, where he is the executive pastor.

Fletcher is a Pine Bluff native. She received her bachelor of arts degree in English from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in 2001. She earned a master's degree in public administration from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in 2003 and her master of arts in Women's Studies from Texas Woman's University in 2006.

In 2013, Fletcher received her doctoral degree in history from Morgan State University. She resides in Maryland with her life mate, Myron Strong, and their three sons.

The community is invited to attend the virtual event via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81687358782?pwd=dnpZcGFYbFl6TFZKNThXSTJLMThOQT09 with Meeting ID: 816 8735 8782 and Passcode: 257663. Dial In Only at 646-558-8656.

The next session will be held Nov. 17 with a focus on youth mental health.

Kelly D. Bryant is the program chair of the Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. Tenita Shannon-Gragg is the chapter president.