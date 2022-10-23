Sections
Birth Announcements

by Joy Jackson, Micah Farmer, Ashley Savage, Angelyn Dupwe | Today at 4:00 a.m.

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Oct. 1

Aman Tripathi and Tushar Chaudhary, Little Rock, daughter.

Oct. 14

Brandy and Sam Quinn, Brinkey, daughter.

Oct. 15

Drew and Farron Mercer, Rison, son.

Michelle and Nicholas Stevens, Little Rock, son.

Oct. 16

Jacqueline and Andre Pendleton, Little Rock, daughter.

Christina and Darren Bowen, Conway, son.

Oct. 17

Katie and Josh Couch, Little Rock, son.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

Oct.16

Damundria Clay and Lee Wright III, Conway, son.

Oct.18

Isabella and Jason Gokey, Bauxite, daughter.

