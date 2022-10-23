A large group of women -- and a smattering of men -- gathered Oct. 12 at the Venue at Westwind in North Little Rock for the Bolo Bash luncheon benefiting the Baptist Health Foundation.

The event started with a silent auction and "mocktails" before the guests made their way into the ballroom for lunch. Dr. Jamie Bizzell and Lauren Steel, co-chairwomen of the event, welcomed guests. Troy Wells, president and chief executive officer of Baptist Health, presented the inaugural Power of Purpose award to Greg Hatcher. The night before, Hatcher and his wife, Lee, hosted a Bolo Bash reception at their home.

Jude Connally Zimmerman, the founder and creator of the Jude Connally clothing line, was the featured guest. She was interviewed on stage by Kevin Frazier, co-host of Entertainment Tonight. The luncheon also included a fashion show of her clothing line.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal