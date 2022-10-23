Sections
Building Permits

by Angelyn Dupwe, Joy Jackson, Ashley Savage, Micah Farmer | Today at 2:28 a.m.

Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Hydco, Inc., 1400 S. Bowman Road, $834,438.

Permits Kinetic Design, 11100 N. Rodney Parham Road, $750,000.

Metro Builders & Restoration, 900 S. Arch St., $729,000.

Shannon Mitchell, LLC., 13100 Saint Charles Blvd., $400,000.

American Structure, Inc., 801 Fair Park Blvd., $289,164.

Luke K.O. Construction, 6 Bass Pro Drive, $275,000.

East Harding, Inc., 111 Center St., U-2200, $200,000.

Hy Road Construction, 1308 Main St., $200,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Taggart Design Group, 14120 Belle Pointe, $3,500,000.

Arbor Construction, 3911 Gordon Road, $910,000.

CJS Enterprises, Inc., 2323 N. Arthur St., $460,000.

Kenneth Graham, 7424 Caylor Lane, $185,000.

Elizabeth Hartman, 5407 Edgewood Road, $150,000.

