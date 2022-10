The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

North Little Rock

72114

• 800 N. Beech St., residential, Derionna Nicholson, 10:40 a.m. Sept. 30, property valued at $1,400.

• 20 Riverfront Drive, residential, Moises Ovidio Lara, 1:30 a.m. Oct. 1, property valued at $1,245.

• 4112 E. Washington Ave., commercial, Vanhook Electric, 11:20 p.m. Oct. 1, property valued at $6,000.

• 601 W. Broadway St., commercial, Big Red Valero, 5:30 a.m. Oct. 2, property value unknown.

• 323 N. Hemlock St., commercial, Robinson Mortuary, 6 p.m. Oct. 2, property valued at $2,000.

• 800 N. Beech St., residential, Bernamesha Young, 2:40 a.m. Oct. 4, property valued at $200.

• 1101 Bishop Lindsey Ave., residential, Elijah Peters, 9:50 a.m. Oct. 5, property value unknown.

• 800 N. Beech St., residential, Miyana Bryant, 12 p.m. Oct. 7, property valued at $125.

• 204 E. 4th St., commercial, Move 48, 1:30 a.m. Oct. 8, property valued at $2,300.

• 1302 Pike Ave., commercial, Parole & Probation Office, 3:34 a.m. Oct. 10, property value unknown.

• 2500 N. Willow St., residential, Joe Smith Jr., 2:08 p.m. Oct. 12, property valued at $75.1615 Nannette St., residential, Joseph Brown, 11:17 p.m. Oct.17, property valued at $380.

1521 Marion St., residential, Laron Pitts, 11:30 p.m. Oct.18, property valued at $1,100.

1200 Pike Ave., commercial, Ben E. Keith, 12:55 p.m. Oct.19, property valued at $100,100.

2400 Railroad Ave., commercial, Ricky McDonald, 8:55 p.m. Oct.20, property valued at $100.

72116

• 6604 Pontiac Drive, residential, Andrea Peeples, 7:13 a.m. Oct. 4, property valued at $700.3605 Arkansas 161, commercial, Chad Ausbrooks, 6:00 p.m. Oct. 15, property valued at$5000.

72117

• 1900 Peony Drive, commercial, Rausch Homes, 8:50 a.m. Oct. 4, property valued at $6,000.

• 4149 E. Broadway St., commercial, Family Dollar, 3:34 a.m. Oct. 5, property valued at $500.

• 4613 E. McCain Blvd, commercial, Blue Coast Burrito, 11:06 p.m. Oct. 9, property valued at $1,388.

• 11046 Arkansas 165, commercial, Dollar General, 11:36 p.m. Oct. 11, property valued at $712.4422 Camp Robinson Road, commercial, Scotty Hendricks, 2:50 p.m. Oct. 15, property valued at $650.

1815 E Broadway St., commercial, Brooks Autoplex, 7:00 p.m. Oct.19, property valued at $5,100.

72118

• 2515 North Drive, residential, Kylon Martin, 12:39 a.m. Sept. 30, property valued at $15,000.

• 503 Tanglewood Drive, residential, Devon Smith, 3:31 p.m. Oct. 8, property valued at $63.

• 4000 Cooks Landing Road, residential, Kimberly Whitlock, 2:35 p.m. Oct. 9, property valued at $1,255.

• 2701 MacArthur Drive, commercial, Shell, 3:55 a.m. Oct. 13, property valued at $1,740.5801 Shamrock Drive, residential, Lenya Harmon, 6:00 a.m. Oct. 14, property valued at $100.