Business People

BANKING

The Arkansas State Bank Department promoted Jacklyn Powell to bank certified exam manager.

Kathy Dixon of Mountain Home has been named sales assistant at Crews & Associates.

HIGHER EDUCATION

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has welcomed several new team members in key roles in the Office of Alumni and Development: Tommy Goucher has been named national director of development; Catie Ross will serve as the associate director for alumni membership and engagement; Stephanie Purifoy has joined UA Little Rock as the new director of development for external relations in the College of Humanities, Arts, Social Sciences, and Education; Laterika Tooks has been named the director of annual giving.

MEDICAL

CHI St. Vincent named Joshua Szostek as the health system's new Vice President of Operations.

Samuel Overley, M.D., an orthopaedic surgeon at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, was named one of the nation's outstanding young spine care providers by the North American Spine Society's SpineLine magazine in its "20 Under 40" list honoring spine professionals.

CHI St. Vincent Director of Oncology Services Dr. Peter Emanuel has been appointed as vice-president of oncology for the entire CommonSpirit Health system.

WHERE TO SEND NOTICES

