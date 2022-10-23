Candidates in Pulaski County sheriff’s race clash on transparency, scope of duties

In the race for Pulaski County sheriff, a Democratic incumbent who said he's brought the agency into the 21st century with new technology and made crucial repairs to the aging jail faces a Republican challenger who said he would mend rifts caused by what he described as his opponent's divisive leadership and provide full transparency to residents in a way the incumbent has not.

Paul "Blue" Keller, a 23-year Army veteran who has worked as a Pulaski County deputy, has routinely squared off with Sheriff Eric Higgins on issues of command style, the duties of the office and transparency since Keller won the Republican primary in May. Higgins, who worked for 30 years as a Little Rock police officer, took office in 2019.

Higgins has grounded his reelection bid in the advances he says he's brought to the department -- such as body and vehicle cameras for deputies, GPS in patrol vehicles, body armor vests for deputies transporting inmates and replacements for the faulty locks in the 28-year-old jail -- as well as his use of reentry programs to help prevent inmates from ending up back in the jail after they're released.

"This is not the time to go backwards," Higgins said.

For his part, Keller said his military-proven leadership skills will help him hire new deputies to address a staffing shortage at the agency, which the retired Green Beret said has been aggravated by Higgins' divisive term. Keller plans to "aggressively counter the threats to the citizens" through increased patrolling and arrests. He dismissed Higgins' re-entry programs as unproven and beyond the purpose of the sheriff at best and an ineffective and murky waste of taxpayer dollars at worst.

"I'm tired of pointing out the things I see [Higgins] doing wrong," Keller said.

"I'm trying to focus on what I want to do," he said.

Higgins has acknowledged the staffing shortfall. On Thursday, he said the agency was only short three enforcement deputies out of 89 budgeted, but 82 of the 210 detention deputy positions budgeted were vacant.

In general, enforcement deputies patrol the streets and fill other active law enforcement roles while detention deputies work in the jail. Higgins acknowledged early this month that jail deputies are working mandatory overtime to keep the facility running.

A large part of the problem, Higgins said, is that the pay and benefits aren't appealing to potential employees, who can find better jobs elsewhere in the county. Even though it's at the top end of the range set by the Quorum Court, he said his deputies' pay is still too low, and many candidates are put off when they learn their spouses cannot be covered by the insurance county jobs provide.

Higgins thinks he can find common ground with the agency's union in pushing for higher wages and better benefits, something he said he has asked the Quorum Court about.

That union, the Pulaski County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 27, voted no-confidence in Higgins on Sept. 21. The union members also voted not to back any opponent, according to a post on the union's Facebook page.

Higgins said he has never had the union's backing and that the members had not agreed to meet with him for nearly two years by the time of the no-confidence vote. However, Higgins said he did meet with the union in mid-October in what he called "a first step."

One area where Keller has most strongly criticized Higgins' transparency is the reentry programs, which Higgins claims has brought the recidivism rate for jail inmates down to 17%, compared with the 47% re-offense rate in state prisons by helping inmates address unemployment, drug addiction and other factors that might contribute to habitual crime.

Keller has repeatedly said the program is outside the constitutional duties of a sheriff, which are to patrol the unincorporated areas of the county, run the jail and serve court papers. He's not opposed to it outright, but would hold its results to a high standard, he's said.

Keller claims Higgins is not being open about the effectiveness and cost of the program, including where that money comes from.

"It may be beneficial," Keller said. "I don't know because [Higgins] won't tell us anything about it."

If elected, Keller said he intends to conduct an audit of the agency's finances so that he can know where every dollar is being spent, then release the results to any resident who wants to see them.

"You want to see the books? We'll lay the books out for you," Keller said.

Higgins has countered that there is a legislative audit of the county's books done every year that lays out the information.

Private donations through a 501(c)(3) nonprofit help support the re-entry program, he said.

The bottom line, Keller said, is that deputies have to be patrolling the county, making arrests, partnering with other law enforcement in the county through task forces and dissuading "these young folks" that are committing violent crime. He thinks Higgins has done a poor job of that over his time as sheriff.

Higgins said his embrace of modern policing and his accountability has gone a long way toward residents seeing deputies as part of their community and not "an occupying force."

"We are community-minded, and I think that's what people want," Higgins said.