ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Cellist solos with symphony in Fayetteville opener





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

MUSIC: Cello concerto

Cellist Julian Schwarz solos with the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas and Music Director Paul Haas in the "Cello Concerto No. 1" by Dmitri Shostakovich to open the orchestra's 2022-23 season, 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Baum Walker Hall of the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Also on the program: Jessica Meyer's "Go BIG or Go HOME" and Modest Mussorgsky's "Pictures at an Exhibition" (in the orchestration by Maurice Ravel). Haas and principal tuba Ryan Robinson will discuss the program in a 6:30 p.m. pre-show Creative Conversation. Sponsors are Dr. Alan and Sherri Lamb and Mary and Dr. George Benjamin. Tickets are $36-$60, with discounts for students with ID and free for children under 18 with the purchase of an adult ticket. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit sonamusic.org.

THEATER: 'Almost, Maine'

Arkansas Public Theatre stages "Almost, Maine" by John Cariani, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Nov. 3-5 and 2 p.m. Oct. 30 and Nov. 6 at the Victory Theater, 116 S. Second St., Rogers. Doors and concessions open one hour before curtain time. Tickets are $20-$40. Call (479) 631-8988 or visit arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Retired Major League player Torii Hunter “headlines” “Potluck and Poison Ivy,” Thursday at The Joint in North Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

TALKS: Player takes potluck

Torii Hunter, Arkansas native, five-time Major League All-Star and the recipient of nine consecutive Gold Glove Awards for his fielding acumen as a member of the Minnesota Twins and the Los Angeles Angels, "headlines" this month's "Potluck and Poison Ivy," 6 p.m. Thursday at The Joint, 301 Main St., in North Little Rock's Argenta District. Tickets, $35, include a box dinner. Visit potluckandpoisonivy.org.

Ornithologist, writer and outdoorsman J. Drew Lanham will read and discuss his work Wednesday at Hendrix College in Conway. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Natural love

Ornithologist, writer and outdoorsman J. Drew Lanham will read from and discuss his work at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Reves Recital Hall at Hendrix College, 1600 Washington Ave., Conway. Lanham last week was named a 2022 MacArthur Fellow. His memoir, "The Home Place: Memoirs of a Colored Man's Love Affair with Nature," won the Southern Book Prize for Memoir and the Reed Environmental Writing Award and was recognized by Literary Hub as one of the Best Memoirs of the Decade. He is also the author of "Sparrow Envy: Field Guide to Birds and Lesser Beasts." A reception and book signing will follow in the nearby Trieschmann Gallery. WordsWorth Books will sell select Lanham titles. Sponsor is the the Hendrix-Murphy Foundation Programs in Literature and Language. Admission is free. Email McGill@hendrix.edu.

Architecture lecture

Germane Barnes, principal architect of Studio Barnes and director of the Community Housing & Identity Lab at the University of Miami School of Architecture, will discuss "Trust Issues" at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Windgate Center of Art + Design, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock. A reception will precede the lecture at 5:30. It's the first lecture in the Architecture and Design Network's 2022-23 June Freeman series. Admission is free. Email ArchDesignNetwork@gmail.com.

ART: Faculty exhibition

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock Faculty Biennial Exhibition opens Monday in the Brad Cushman Gallery in the Windgate Center of Art and Design at UALR, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock.

The group exhibition, up through Nov. 18, includes drawings, prints, photographs, paintings, graphic designs, metals, ceramics and sculpture by UALR faculty members Robert Bean, Kevin Cates, Jeremy Couch, Liz Koerner, Joli Livaudais, Lydia Martin, Alexander Mirzoyan, Peter Scheidt, Krista Schoening, John Shea, Ricky Sikes, Rachel Spencer, David Warren, Michael Warrick and Kensuke Yamada.

A closing reception will take place 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 18. Admission to the gallery and reception is free. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Call (501) 916-5104 or email nglarson@ualr.edu.



