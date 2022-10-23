Club news: Civil War, hikers, Andante, Master Gardeners

Calico Cut-Ups

Calico Cut-Ups quilt guild will meet at 1 p.m. Oct. 24 in Sengal Hall at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland Road in Bella Vista.

The host will be Linda Bratten, who will present her program titled "My Story of Becoming an Art Quilter." Bratten has been quilting since the 1980s and is currently an online instructor for Craftsy and a national educator for Baby Lock machines and products. She recently self-published a series of workbooks to enhance her free motion machine quilting classes along with creating several patterns and machine embroidery designs. Her work has been published in the Quilting Arts and Designs in Machine Embroidery magazines. Her "Peacock Shawl" was one of five semi-finalists in the Bernina/Threads Magazine Machine Embroidery Challenge.

Bratten will teach the "Pumpkin Spice Doodle Quilted Wall Hanging" workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 25. Students will learn a variety of free motion designs to fill in simple shapes to create a whimsical wall hanging. Students will then use textile paints to add color to the piece and enhance the quilting. The workshop fee is $45 plus supplies, which must be purchased prior to class.

Information: (417) 434-6943.

Dems

The Benton County Dems will meet at noon Oct. 24 at Golden Corral, 2605 W. Pleasant Crossing Drive in Rogers. Social time and lunch begin at 11 a.m.

This month's speakers are Rey Hernandez, candidate for Arkansas State House, District 11, and Stephanie Zammaron, candidate for Justice of the Peace, District 3. Early voting begins Oct. 24.

A Zoom option is also available.

Information: bcdems.org.

SUV

The McPherson Camp No. 1, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at Whole Hog Cafe, 1400 S.E. Walton Blvd. in Bentonville. The group will gather at 6 p.m. for fellowship and an off-the-menu dinner.

The SUV is a fraternal, patriotic organization of male descendants of United States soldiers, sailors, Marines or government officials who served during the Civil War. Associate memberships are available, and all are invited.

Information: (479) 381-6883.

SAR

The General Lafayette Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution, will meet at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 29 at the Whole Hog Cafe, 3009 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville.

Visitors are welcome.

Information: (479) 521-3194 or (479) 751-2489.

Andante

The Andante Music Club will meet at 1 p.m. Nov. 1 at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. A program of sacred music will be presented by pianists Gloria Febro Grilk, Pam Meyer, Marilyn Lee, Garth Smith and Yvonne Washer. The concert is free and open to the public.

Information: andantemusicclub.org or email bettylpierce@outlook.com.

Gardeners

The next meeting of the Benton County Master Gardeners will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 1, with social time at 5:30 p.m. The topic is "Ask a Master Gardener," with a panel of members answering questions about gardens.

Meetings are open to the public and take place at the Bentonville Church of Christ, 816 N.W. Eighth St. in Bentonville. Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained in horticulture and share their training by participating in community projects.

Information: home.bentoncountygardening.org/.

Civil War

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Bella Vista Historical Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way in Bella Vista.

David Todd will take a closer look at primary documents of the Civil War time period.

Information: (812) 899-2049 or email dkp55@ymail.com.

Hill N Dale

The Hill N Dale hiking club will be hiking Nov. 4 to White Rock Creek Falls. This is a six mile out-and-back hike. There will also be the option to hike the White Rock Mountain Rim Trail, which is a two mile loop.

Interested hikers may contact Bev Munstermann, trail boss, at (479) 721-2193 or munster@olemac.net.

Information: bvhikingclub.com.

Women's Connection

A Christian Women's Connection Brunch will take place at 9 a.m. Nov. 9 at Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Featured will be an accessories style show by Beautiful Lives of Bentonville, and the speaker will be Karen Blankenship of Peculiar, Mo., on "This Old House; If Walls Could Talk."

Breakfast is $10, and reservations and/or cancellations are required by noon Nov. 4.

Information: (479) 366-7562, (479) 381-6516 or email landessmarsha@gmail.com.

Sunny skies and a calm breeze provided the perfect backdrop for the return of the in-person 44th annual Ozark Quilt Fair Sept. 10 at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Hundreds of people came out to see more than 170 quilts on display. This year’s winners were (first row, from left) Bill Croft, Bella Vista (second place, contemporary category); Loretta Mansell, Springdale (first place, antique category); Reba Clark, Siloam Springs (first place, contemporary); Marti Olesen, Ponca (second place, antique); Jo Ann Smith (second row, from left) of Springdale (third place, antique); and Billie Stanphill, Lowell (third place, contemporary). (Courtesy Photo)



Joyce and Charles Harp of 2 Carsphairn Lane have been selected as the Bella Vista Garden Club Yard of the Month winners for October. Charles is a retired firefighter and an avid fisherman. Joyce taught junior high school in Bentonville for 33 years. The highlight of their yard is a heart-shaped flower bed with peonies, iris and several other plants from Joyce’s mother’s yard. All homes and businesses in Bella Vista are eligible to be selected as Yard of the Month. Email nominations to portillo.jb@gmail.com. (Courtesy Photos)

