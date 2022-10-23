Cole, Ouachita Baptist rip SAU

EL DORADO -- Ouachita Baptist University was so comfortable riding the shoulders of T.J. Cole to a victory last week over the University of Arkansas at Monticello that it decided to do it again Saturday against Southern Arkansas.

The senior rushed 25 times for 230 yards and scored 6 times as OBU outslugged SAU 63-31 on a windy afternoon at Memorial Stadium in El Dorado.

The six touchdowns were a season-high for Cole, who was coming off a 232-yard, 2-touchdown effort in the Tigers' 41-7 win over UAM on Oct. 15. He eclipsed that yardage output by the midway point of the fourth quarter as OBU (8-0, 8-0 Great American Conference) beat the Muleriders for the sixth consecutive year.

"I can't say enough about him," OBU Coach Todd Knight said of Cole. "He moved into the top five all time in Ouachita history, he went over 1,000 yards for the season a week or two ago. ... The kid is just phenomenal. There was one drive where he may have taken every snap.

"He's a tremendous player, and he shows it each and every week."

OBU, ranked No. 4 in NCAA Division II, needed everything it got from Cole, too, because the Muleriders wouldn't back down.

SAU (3-5, 3-5) trailed 35-17 at halftime but climbed within 42-31 late in the third quarter after O.B. Jones found Seth Johnson for a 45-yard touchdown. Cole quelled the Muleriders' rally with a back-breaking 3-yard scoring run with 10:52 left in the game to put OBU back in control. He added a 4-yard touchdown four minutes after that polished his day off.

Riley Harms was also key for the Tigers, who have a home date with second-place East Central (Okla.) on Thursday. The sophomore completed 10 of 13 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown. Connor Flannigan had 7 catches for 109 yards.

Jones finished with 199 yards on 14-of-26 passing with 2 touchdowns for SAU, which had plenty of success moving the ball while piling up 482 yards on offense. Yet, the Muleriders, like the majority of the Tigers' opponents, had a hard time slowing down Cole and the rest of OBU's high-scoring offense.

"We took the game over on offense and had some good things happen on special teams," Knight said. "I am disappointed in our tackling efficiency, we've got to get better there. But all in all, I'm happy we got the win because we're going to get everyone's best.

"Southern Arkansas has got a good football team, and they brought it."

The game started with four touchdowns being scored in less than nine minutes. SAU needed just 32 seconds to grab a 7-0 lead on a 50-yard touchdown pass from Jones to Cole Williams until Harms tied it with an 18-yard scoring run.

The Muleriders, after recovering a fumbled punt from Flannigan, edged back ahead on a 15-yard run from Jones. But that would be the last lead the Muleriders would enjoy.

Cole had touchdowns on three consecutive possessions, the first of which was a 10-yarder that tied it with 6:11 to go in the quarter. He added an 8-yard touchdown a little over five minutes later, and after the OBU defense came up with a fourth-down stop inside its 10, notched a barreling 36-yard touchdown to complete a 91-yard march with 6:47 remaining in the half that gave the Tigers a 28-14 lead.

Austin Wilkerson connected on a 24-yard field goal on the Muleriders' next drive to stop OBU's streak of 21 consecutive points. But Harms lofted a 58-yard touchdown pass to Flannigan with 2:48 showing to give the Tigers their 18-point cushion at the break.

OBU was forced to finally punt the ball on the opening series of the second half but made up for that at the 8:23 mark of the third quarter when Cole scored his fourth touchdown -- another 8-yarder -- to extend the lead to 42-17.

Jones accounted for back-to-back touchdowns over the final six minutes of the quarter to trim OBU's lead to 11, but the Tigers scored the next 21 points, spearheaded by Cole's final two scores. Eli Livingston also had an 18-yard touchdown for the Tigers.

"The whole offense feeds off each other," Cole said. "We just try to do what we do, just try to do our one of 11. The guys up front make the holes for us to do what we do best."