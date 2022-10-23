Breath of Life sets youth service

Breath of Life Church, 1313 S. Pine St., will have its monthly youth services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Charles Harris III, a member of New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church and the eighth Mr. University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Harris is a senior at UAPB where's majoring in industrial technology management and applied engineering, according to a news release.

The Pine Bluff native holds a cumulative 3.9 grade point average. On campus, Harris is a member of the STEM Academy, National Society of Black Engineers, and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc.

After graduation, Harris plans to attend the University of Tennessee to obtain his master's degree in supply chain/operation management.

He is the son of Charles and Marisa Harris.

McGehee board to meet

The McGehee School Board meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Monday at the elementary school library. The agenda includes the administrator reports, financial statements, and expulsion hearings, according to a news release. Details: (870) 222-3670.

Concert group to host Rodney Block

Southeast Arkansas Concert Association will present Rodney Block and his jazz combo along with the University of Arkansas at Monticello Jazz Band in a concert at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at the UAM Fine Arts Center.

Block, a graduate of Dumas High School and UAM, is called one of Little Rock's best trumpet players and most iconic jazz artists, according to the association's website.

The community is invited to attend, according to a news release. For tickets or details, visit www.searkconcert.org or call (870) 460-1888.

Chamber seeks junior leaders

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is seeking applicants for its Junior Leadership Pine Bluff program.

Leadership Pine Bluff is geared toward high school juniors looking to gain leadership skills, network with other like-minded students, and those wanting to build their resumes for college applications, according to the Chamber newsletter.

Applications are due by Dec. 17. Details: Jamal Gordon, member engagement manager, jamal@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or Chamber Director Jennifer Kline, jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or (870) 535-0110.

Area Agency slates menu

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week include:

Oct. 24 -- Meatballs and gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli, strawberry pop cake, and milk.

Oct. 25 -- Baked turkey with gravy, cornbread dressing with cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, green beans, pumpkin pie with whipped topping.

Oct. 26 -- Smoked sausage, sauerkraut, carrots, cornbread, mixed fruit, and milk.

Oct. 27 -- Breaded pork cutlet, scalloped corn and broccoli, greens, autumn delight, and milk.

Oct. 28 -- Brown beans and ham, steamed cabbage and carrots, cornbread, strawberries and bananas, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.

UAPB Landowner webinar set Monday

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Small Farm Program will host a virtual meeting for landowners on Monday from 6-8 p.m. titled "Supporting, Protecting and Growing Forestland." The webinar is meant for forest landowners, disadvantaged farmers and rural homeowners.

Dewayne Goldmon, Ph.D, senior advisor for racial equity to the U.S. secretary of agriculture, will give an overview of the Inflation Reduction Act. Kenneth Carswell, owner of Peaceful Pines Farm, will give a presentation about being a forest landowner.

Other topics that will be discussed include heirs' property issues and legal estate planning, how to sign up for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) and the UAPB Keeping it in the Family Forestry Program.

The virtual meeting will take place on Zoom. The link to the meeting is https://uapb-edu.zoom.us/j/82999391490. Landowners can also contact Karen Lee, UAPB Extension program aide, at leek@uapb.edu or (870) 575-7225 to have the link sent to their email address.