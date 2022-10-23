North Little Rock notebook





Complex pressed to do fire repairs

North Little Rock Mayor Terry C. Hartwick has written a letter to the ownership of the Shorter College Garden Apartments, which was damaged by a fire and an explosion in Building 8 and resulted in the death of three people on Oct. 4, urging more licensed plumbers be hired "to quickly perform the work necessary to restore gas to the residents living in the Apartments."

The mayor said in his letter to the privately owned company, SC Apartments AR, LLC, that the fire left the remaining residents in the other buildings without gas utilities. After the fire, he said, the city provided some residents with lodging for three nights at a local hotel.

He expressed concern for the residents and their children who continue to live without gas and said that some residents have "lodged complaints with my office about the length of time it is taking to restore gas to their apartment."

As of Friday, the city's building inspector has inspected and approved the underground gas line work for only one building, the mayor said in his letter to the ownership's incorporator, Frank T. Sinito of Cleveland, Ohio.

"I have been informed that SC Apartments has only one maintenance person/licensed plumber on staff to perform the necessary work to restore the gas," the mayor wrote. "At this rate, the repair work could take months to restore gas service to the residents."

Efforts by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette to reach Sinito for comment on Friday were unsuccessful.

Shelter, electric directors named

North Little Rock Mayor Terry C. Hartwick has appointed two department heads.

Ryan Wilson is now the general manager of the North Little Rock Electric Department and Adam Tindall is now director of the North Little Rock Animal Shelter.

"Both Ryan and Adam are experienced in their respective fields and will work hard to provide the best service to our residents," the mayor said in a statement.

Wilson, who has worked at North Little Rock Electric since 2016 when he joined the city's utility as compliance administrator and then interim director of power supply, has been interim general manager of North Little Rock Electric since July 2022.

He has a a Bachelor Science in Mechanical Engineering as well as an Associate of Science in Nuclear Technology.

Before working at North Little Rock Electric, Wilson was an application engineer at Cameron Valve. Wilson plans to look for opportunities to add renewables to the portfolio and the city's footprint, such as solar power.

Tindall returns to the North Little Rock Animal Shelter as the director. He has 16 years of experience in the field as an animal control officer and a supervisor at both the North Little Rock and Sherwood shelters.

The mayor said in a news release that Tindall will be an asset through his understanding of the working balance of both the enforcement arm and the education aspect of the animal shelter.

Tindall said in the news release that he plans to increase the visibility and frequency of the Mobile Adoption Unit in the community as well as the voucher program to pay for animals to be spayed and neutered.

Board advances career academies

The North Little Rock School Board on Thursday approved Superintendent Gregory J. Pilewski's recommendation to name the career academies that will be available for students at North Little Rock High School and the Center of Excellence.

Pulaski County's four traditional public school systems, in conjunction with the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce, have adopted the Ford Next Generation Learning model of blending high school academics and career education to transform high schools into career-themed academies.

The North Little Rock School District career academies and the pathways for students:

CENTER OF EXCELLENCE

• Academy of Engineering Technology and Computer Science: Advanced Manufacturing, Computer Science and Pre-Engineering.

• Academy of Health Sciences: Law Enforcement Services and Therapeutic Services.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK HIGH SCHOOL

• Academy of Business, Hospitality and Future Technology; Banking Services; Programming and Software Development; and Travel and Tourism.

• Academy of Digital Visual & Performing Arts: Dance, Journalism and Broadcasting, Theatre and Visual Arts.

• Academy of Health & Human Services: Family and Consumer Services; Teaching and Training; and Therapeutic Services.

North Little Rock High will add its themed academies next school year, according to the district. The themes for the Center of Excellence will be added in conjunction with existing courses. Current ninth graders enrolled in Freshman Academy will select a career academy and will take the first level of their chosen pathway as a sophomore, the district said.

Students will graduate from high school with an industry certification or college credit.



