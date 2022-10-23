Education notebook

Community, head of district to meet

Jermall Wright, superintendent of the Little Rock School District, is hosting a series of community meetings starting with one at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the district's administration building, 810 W. Markham St.

The sessions are titled "Community Connections Conversations." Wright will use the event to provide a community update on the operation of the capital city school system.

Similar sessions are planned for Nov. 3 at Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church and Nov. 14 at Life Line Baptist Church.

All sessions will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Computer science figures up from '21

More than 800 computer science teachers are serving 23,544 students in at least one type of computer science course this school year, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced last week.

That is up from 12,547 students taking computer science in Arkansas schools at this time last year and from 2015 when the governor initiated efforts to expand computer science instruction.

In 2015, there were fewer than 50 computer science teachers across the state and about 500 students taking a computer science course.

"It is exciting to see the historic increase in students getting exposure to computer skills that will be beneficial for the future economy," Hutchinson said. "Arkansas continues to be ahead of the curve by offering computer coding in our classrooms and giving teachers the resources they need to teach the future workforce."