County judge hopefuls square off in interview





From county budget and county roads to why they are the better candidate, as well as why the tension is thick between the two, Jefferson County judge candidates, the incumbent Gerald Robinson, and Dutch King, didn't hold back during an exclusive one-on-one interview of The Newsroom with Pine Bluff Commercial editor Byron Tate.

Interviews with the two men were held separately because King refused to meet face-to-face with Robinson, saying the relationship between the two started off wrong years ago.

King, who was the former county judge when Robinson was the county sheriff, said Robinson demanded King not fire certain employees if elected, but Robinson tells a different version of the story, stating King lied to him after giving Robinson his word if elected he would not fire Robinson's go-to people.

When King was asked if he could say anything nice about his opponent, the candidate stared straight ahead but said nothing.

King, who has previously run as a Democrat, said he filed as an independent this time and thinks the strategy will secure his victory, allowing all voters an opportunity to vote for him. He served two terms as Jefferson County judge before being defeated in a three-way race as a Democrat involving himself, current Pine Bluff City Council member Ivan Whitfield and Henry "Hank" Wilkins IV, who won in a runoff with King.

King was then defeated by Robinson, who won the county judge's race in 2018 and was sworn in on Jan. 1, 2019. Robinson was the first Jefferson County sheriff to be elected as Jefferson County judge. Upon taking office as county judge, Robinson focused his efforts on strengthening the county's budget, eliminating waste, improving efficiency, upgrading technology and infrastructure and making county business more transparent.

Robinson was the 31st sheriff the county has had and the first African American sheriff for the county. After defeating his opponent in the November 2006 General Election, he was sworn in as sheriff on Jan. 1, 2007, and served in that post until retiring at the end of 2018.

King began his political career as a member of the Pine Bluff City Council, then was elected mayor of Pine Bluff and later was elected as county judge. King is the only person to ever serve in all three positions.





Both men said they are proud of their accomplishments during their tenures as judge. King said he is most proud of the Recycling Center, which generated revenue for the county. Robinson keyed in on the Dr. Josetta Wilkins Jefferson County Health Unit, the Sgt. Elga Lee Roberts Jefferson County Veterans Services Office and the U.S. Brown Jefferson County Coroner's Office, buildings he felt were needed.

The buildings, which are leased through a public-private partnership with the P3 Group, were recently named in an audit, which both candidates address in the web series interviews.





King, who was born in Pine Bluff, attended schools in Pine Bluff and has owned and operated a number of local businesses, said he wanted to clear up rumors about his current residency and set the record straight about the county's operation during his term.

Robinson, a Humphrey native who graduated from Humphrey High School, a UAPB grad and an Army veteran from 1981-94, said he has proven why he is the better candidate and that his work speaks for itself.

Tune in and watch the latest episode of The Newsroom, as both candidates share their vision for Jefferson County and why citizens should vote for them.

Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson said he has proven why he is the better candidate and the work that has been accomplished speaks for itself. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)





