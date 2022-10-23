Ex-Ozark star Jackson enjoys long ride at nationally ranked OBU





It's not as though Hunter Jackson put down permanent roots in Arkadelphia. It only seems that way.

Ouachita Baptist's sixth-year left guard has been on the OBU campus, for over half a decade.

Six years later, the graduate student has already earned an undergrad degree, is finishing a master's degree in curriculum and instruction, and he actually coached one of his current teammates (Landon Kuhn) while serving as a student coach at Arkadelphia two years ago.

"It makes me feel really old that I assisted in coaching him, and now he's one of my teammates," Jackson said.

He has made the most of his time at Ouachita Baptist.

"I red-shirted my freshman year, played for two years, and then we had covid," he said. "We have another guy on the line [Payton Stafford] who is also a sixth-year guy. We're probably the longest-tenured players ever."

The nationally ranked Tigers (7-0) were scheduled to travel to El Dorado on Saturday to face Southern Arkansas in the Murphy USA Classic.

Ouachita Baptist is currently ranked No. 3 in the D2Football.com Top 25 Poll behind Grand Valley and Angelo State. And, while the accolades are nice, Jackson and his senior-oriented offensive line mates, have their sights on a bigger picture.

"We're very self-aware about our potential, but potential goes nowhere without hard work," Jackson said. "It's been a lot of fun. Me and Stafford, this is our sixth year, and [tackle] Anthony Chairez, this is his fifth year. Our center [former Conway star Nathan Turner], is in his fifth year. He just married his high school sweetheart [Madison]. We have a lot of good camaraderie with this group."

Former Alma standout Zac Henson rounds out the Tigers' offensive line.

Jackson said quarterback Riley Harmes -- a Fremont, Neb., native who transferred to OBU from Nebraska-Kearney -- has been a great leader.

Jackson was a standout on the field and in the classroom at Ozark High School. He also earned his Eagle Scout status, something he carries over to the football field.

"To me, I believe it does," he said. "There are so many things you learn in life lessons -- discipline, responsibility and accountability. Plus, these are memories you can have forever."

Things were going well for Jackson until the covid-19 shutdown in March 2020, which turned out to be both a blessing and a curse.

Most Division II schools canceled their 2020 seasons.

"It was very strange for everyone," Jackson said. "We just lost that season altogether. There was a period of time when you didn't know what to do. You don't want to overwork players, because that can cause burnout. I know for our coaches, it was very difficult to plan for that. For a few weeks, we worked out, watched film and talked ball. We had six weeks of fall ball."

Jackson earned an undergrad degree in the spring of 2021. Last January, knowing he had one final season of football left, he enrolled in a master of curriculum and instruction program.

"For the ones that decided to come back [after covid], we had to gut it out and add majors to our degrees," Jackson said. "I enrolled in master's of curriculum and instruction. I took 12 hours last spring, six over the summer, and I'm taking 12 hours this semester."

Now all that's left is to pursue a national championship.

"It sounds cliche, but we're taking one game at a time," he said.

Freeman putting up big numbers

Central Baptist College's overall record isn't where Madeline Freeman (Hackett) would like it to be, but the first-year player is having quite a fall.

Freeman had another monster effort last week in the Lady Mustangs' 3-1 (25-21, 26-28, 25-23, 25-23) loss to Crowley's Ridge.

Freeman finished the match with 17 kills and 21 digs. She also added a pair of aces.

Through 16 matches this season, Freeman is averaging 3.2 kills per set while leading the team with 193 kills. She is also second (182) in digs.

CBC was scheduled to face Williams-Baptist on Thursday, before taking a week off to play Stephens on Nov. 28.

Gleason adds to TD run

Braden Gleason (Muldrow) added to his consecutive passing touchdown run in last week's game with the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

But he didn't have to do all the heavy lifting on his own.

The former Muldrow (Okla.) schoolboy star threw for 276 yards and a touchdown as Emporia State hammered nationally ranked University of Nebraska-Kearney. But the big story in last week's 44-21 Hornets victory was the ground game.

Emporia State (5-2) amassed 277 yards rushing and four touchdowns.

Gleason, who has now thrown for 2,193 yards and 17 touchdowns, while throwing just one interception, has thrown at least one TD pass in 21 straight games that date back to Nov. 9, 2019.

Gilkey finishes third

In preparation for the upcoming Region 2 Championship (Oct. 29), UA-Rich Mountain competed in the Lois Davis Invitational on the campus of Southern Arkansas University last week.

Former Northside standout Tyreek Gilkey finished third for the Bucks with a time of 29:50.6.

Gilkey and the Bucks will host the 8K Region 2 race at the Lion's Club Disc Golf Course in Mena.

Gilkey's top time in the 8K event is 29:48.7, which is set three weeks ago at the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville.

Castillow gets 15 digs

Lexi Castillow (Greenwood) had 15 digs and an ace in Tuesday's win over the University of Arkansas-Monticello. The fifth-year Ouachita Baptist University libero has helped her team win 12 of 16 games.

OBU (15-10, 7-5) was scheduled to face Henderson State on Thursday.

Castillow leads the Lady Tigers with 463 digs (5.58 digs per set). She has 2,177 career digs, spanning five seasons. Players in 2020 were given an extra season because of covid-19 restrictions.

Castillow is currently third all-time in career digs with 1,913 behind Becky Cunningham (2,429) and Allison Frizzell (2,226).

Luke claims four kills

Henderson State sophomore Larkin Luke (Greenwood) had five kills and a team-high four blocks in last week's match with Southwestern Oklahoma.

Luke is averaging 1.1 kills per set (fifth overall with 78 kills) and is tied for second in blocks with 52. The former Greenwood star played in just 16 sets as a freshman, with seven kills and six blocks.

Henderson State (8-15, 2-9 in the Great American Conference) was scheduled to face Ouachita Baptist on Thursday. The team travels to Russellville on Tuesday to play Arkansas Tech.

Rainwater second in XC race

Faith Rainwater finished second (22-58.8) for the University of Arkansas-Rich Mountain's women cross country team last week at the Lois Davis Invitational in Magnolia.

The event, hosted by Southern Arkansas, saw the former Mansfield standout finish with her best time of the fall, topping her previous mark of 23:06.3 set last month at the UCA Invitational.

Faith and her twin sister, Hope, who was actually born on different days, will next compete at the Region II Championship on Oct. 29.

Hope competed last week in Magnolia as well, finishing with a time of 24:22.

Third-And-Long

Slate Stanton (Northside) averaged 58.3 during his six kickoffs last week in Hendrix University's 48-21 rout of Sewanee, Tenn. ... Harding University's Grant Ennis (Greenwood) made both of his extra-point kicks in last week's 15-14 loss to Henderson State. ... University of the Ozark's Daniel Sanderson (Clarksville) finished 8th overall (27:54.2) at the East Texas Baptist University cross country meet in Marshall, Texas. ... Taye Gatewood (Southside) ran for five yards on two carries in Arkansas Tech's 49-33 loss to Southern Arkansas. ... Hendrix standout Camryn Presley (Greenwood) had six kills and six digs in the Lady Warriors' 3-0 (25-21, 25-12, 25-13) loss to Southern Athletic Association leader Berry last week. ... Reed Carroll (Greenwood) and Paxton Pitts (Roland) combined for three hits and two RBIs in Carl Albert's Fall Ball game with Eastern Oklahoma State. CASC left-hander Logan Taylor (Alma) lowered his earned run average to 2.12 (four runs allowed in 17 innings) with three innings of relief. ... Hannah Holland (Southside) had three blocks in UAFS' 3-0 loss to Lone Star conference leader Dallas Baptist on Wednesday night. ... McKenzi Stidman (Waldron) was 50th (24:33.6) at the Lois Davis Invitational cross country meet. Teammate Dariana Mendez-Hernandez (Southside) was 55th (25:39.9).

Sixth-year senior Hunter Jackson of Ozark has started 44 straight games for No. 3 OBU. (Submitted Photo)





