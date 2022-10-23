Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

CHICKEN HOUSE #2, 2510 E Harding Ave. Date of inspection Oct. 4. Observation: Health permit expired. Corrective Action: It is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit. Contact the billing office at 501-661-2171 to ensure that you are in compliance with the law.

CHARTWELLS @ PINE BLUFF HIGH SCHOOL, 711 W. 11th Ave. Date of follow-up inspection Oct. 3. The automatic dishwasher is not reaching the proper temperature to sanitize the dishes. The temperature of the fresh hot water SANITIZING rinse as it enters the manifold may not be more than 90°C (194°F), or less than: (1) For a stationary rack, single temperature machine, 74°C (165°F); or (2) For all other machines, 82°C (180°F). Observed an accumulation of liquids over a drain in the dry storage room. Condensate drainage and other non-sewage liquids and rainwater shall be drained from a point of discharge to disposal according to law. Observed damaged flooring in the walk in cooler that is pulled up. The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair. The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair.

CHARTWELLS @ PINE BLUFF HIGH SCHOOL, 711 W. 11th Ave. Date of follow-up inspection Oct. 20. Previous violation corrected.

SHELL QUICK MART GGHA LLC, 7001 Sheridan Road. Date of inspection Oct. 7. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Sausage (48 degrees F), mushrooms (47 degrees F), and pickles (49 degrees F) in the pizza prep cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Food that has been in the cooler overnight was discarded and raw chicken that was placed in the cooler this morning was moved to another working cooler during inspection. Observed several flying insects in the kitchen during inspection. Maintain the premises free of insects, rodents, and other pests. The presence of insects, rodents, and other pests shall be controlled to eliminate their presence on the PREMISES by (A) Routinely inspecting incoming shipments of FOOD and supplies; (B) Routinely inspecting the PREMISES for evidence of pests; (C) Using methods, if pests are found, such as trapping devices or other means of pest control and (D) Eliminating harborage conditions. No test strips observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Floors throughout the facility, especially under the cooking equipment, are unclean and need to be cleaned. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

SAMS SOUTHERN EATERY, 7003 Dollarway Road. White Hall. Date of inspection into complaint Oct. 4. Hand sink is broken. A handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing. Keep using preparation sink for hands until hand sink is repaired. Open bags of spices on shelf in hallway. Keep them closed while in storage. Cooks are to wear effective hair restraints. Wiping cloths laying about. Rinse used wiping cloths in a sanitizer solution between tasks. Observation: Equipment in kitchen and storage visibly soiled. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observation: Walls, floors and ceilings in preparation and storage are in disrepair. Corrective Action: The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair. Observation: Physical facilities are soiled in preparation and storage areas. Corrective Action: Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean. Observation: Business has expired license. Corrective Action: It is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit. Contact the billing office at 501-661-2171 to ensure that you are in compliance with the law.