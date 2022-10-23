For John Boozman





"What I admire most in any man is a serene spirit, a steady freedom from moral indignation, an all-embracing tolerance--in brief, what is commonly called good sportsmanship. Such a man is not to be mistaken for one who shirks the hard knocks of life. On the contrary, he is frequently an eager gladiator, vastly enjoying opposition. But when he fights, he fights in the manner of a gentleman fighting a duel, not in that of a longshoreman cleaning out a waterfront saloon. That is to say, he carefully guards his amour propre by assuming that his opponent is as decent a man as he is, and just as honest--and perhaps, after all, right."

--H.L. Mencken

For some reason, whenever we see those lines from Mencken, we think of John Boozman. In a state that loves its political characters, Senator Boozman stands out because he doesn't stand out. He made the news once because he raised his voice in a private meeting with fellow Republicans. (Something about Ted Cruz being Ted Cruz.) Imagine, a politician making news because he wanted to be heard.

Arkansans know that John Boozman doesn't shrink from a fight. See him during the latest primaries. He may be an eager gladiator, but he's not a longshoreman cleaning out a saloon, either.

What he may be best known for is simple service. If there is anything simple about it.

It was a long time ago, so let's recap: John Boozman was elected to the Senate in 2010, back when Arkansas could still elect Democrats statewide. Remember names like Mike Beebe and Dustin McDaniel and Charlie Daniels? But Arkansans are a curious lot, and decided to put John Boozman in office that year, too.

Because this particular senator doesn't "gyrate before his fellow man, flapping his wings and emitting defiant yells" (Mencken again), he gets the unwarranted criticism given to other folks who just do their jobs. But sometimes, not enough times, politicians are rewarded for these kinds of manners. For proof: Arkansas appears to be on the verge of electing him for the third time.

And why not? He's conservative enough that the NRA endorsed him back in the fightin' primaries. As did the Family Research Council. And Arkansas Right to Life. He was endorsed by Donald Trump, Tom Cotton, and Sarah Huckabee Sanders. And still has their endorsements on his website.

Of course, endorsements aren't as important as his stands on issues. Senator Boozman says Washington must get its financial house in order. He votes in favor of border security. He has voted to improve health care for veterans. He wants a simpler tax code. (Who doesn't?) He doesn't want a nuclear Iran. (Who does?) He is the top Republican on the Agriculture Committee in the Senate, so that means he's in line to take the chair--we hope, we expect--if the Republicans take the Senate. Which is a 50-50 prospect at this point.

The man has stood up for the unborn, and for voter ID laws. He's supported strong borders, and energy independence. There don't appear to be many boxes that he doesn't check for conservative voters. And he's not Ted Cruz, which is another box checked.

John Boozman deserves re-election as Arkansas' senior senator. Arkansas needs him for his simple service. Washington needs him for his manners.



