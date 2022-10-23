Fort Smith directors hear improvement plans for Street, Solid Waste and Transit departments





FORT SMITH -- City directors looked at what departments plan to improve for the next five to 10 years, as well as how to pay for them during a study session Oct. 11.

The directors heard plans and discussed the engineering, parks, police, fire, street, solid waste and transit and their capital improvement needs. They agreed to discuss the Utilities Department at a later time because of the sewer consent decree and nonconsent decree work needed in the next 10 years.

Street Department

The 10-year plan for the Street Department was mainly an overview of the vehicle and equipment purchase plan.

Matt Meeker, the director of streets and traffic control, said in a memo to City Director Carl Geffken the purchases can be easily adjusted if needs or priorities change, and the purchases will be made through the department's capital equipment replacement fund. He said additional purchases will be budgeted as capital outlays through the department's operating fund.

In 2023, the department anticipates purchasing several items for streets and traffic control and construction, including a half-ton pickup for $25,000 to replace a current vehicle 15 years old and regularly draining batteries, a 1-ton truck for $58,000 to replace a 14-year-old truck regularly having maintenance issues and an asphalt paving machine for $340,000 to replace a 26-year-old machine with mechanical issues.

The Street Department also plans to purchase a $340,000 excavator, a $30,000 mower, a $120,000 dump truck, a $150,000 mini excavator, a $70,000 sign truck and a $65,000 asphalt hot-box trailer in 2023, for a total cost of $1.13 million in vehicle and equipment replacements and $65,000 in additional purchases.

Meeker said the plan also includes the 2023 sidewalk program, which involves constructing 2.72 miles of sidewalk and repairing 0.95 miles of sidewalk.

At-large Director Neal Martin asked Meeker to look into constructing more sidewalks in residential areas.

"I know that's harder because you've got homes and mailboxes and all those different types of things, but being able to connect to these major thoroughfares but having less road noise right by you, if that makes sense, I'd like to be able to see that," Martin explained. "I don't have any problem with what you're doing here, but let that kind of be on your strategic plan."

Solid Waste Department

The 10-year plan for the Solid Waste Department includes replacing two rear loaders and two side loader vehicles, a roll-off truck, a compactor and several service trucks, as well as upgrading current buildings and the truck wash bay.

The plan states the Drive Thru Truck Wash Bay will replace an antiquated and dysfunctional truck wash pit that's inefficient at maintaining vehicle cleanliness and causes sewer drainage and contamination issues. It says the new wash will clean the undercarriage and outside of the trucks for the entirety of the Solid Waste Department fleet, keeping them in better working condition and maintaining a visually appealing look to the public. It will also be Environmental Protection Agency compliant and eliminate clogged drains and contaminants from entering the city's sewer system.

The plan for the department's annex building remodel includes adding roughly 1,000 square feet for office and meeting spaces. It says the current building is in need of major repair including new roofing, flooring, doors and other items.

Nicole Riley, the director of Solid Waste Services, said the improvements are expected to cost $48.5 million total, roughly $5.85 million of which will be seen in 2023.

Transit Department

The Transit Department plans states the city has to adopt an asset management plan in order to receive grant money from the Federal Transit Administration. It says the overall condition of the department's vehicles, equipment and facilities meets or exceeds minimum Transit Administration standards, but plans to continue investing in infrastructure in order to not fall below operating standards.

Transit Director Ken Savage said in a memo to Geffken the department's buses travel about 450,000 total miles per year, and the plan provides staff a defined method of replacing vehicles.

"It is important to note that it normally takes a year for the delivery of a small bus and a year and a half for the delivery of a large bus," the memo states. "Delays associated with shipping and material shortages are extending delivery estimates considerably as well. The investment strategy included in the plan is designed to prioritize replacements and define when to order vehicles so the fleet will remain in a state of good repair."

Savage told the directors he anticipates $8.6 million in investments over the next five years, 80% of which will be reimbursed by the Transit Administration. He said the department has also received eight grants totaling $11 million in available federal money for projects.

