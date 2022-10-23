FYI: An Entertainment Calendar featuring Mara Leveritt, Sean Fitzgibbon, Angeline Boulley

Oct. 23 (Sunday)

Plant Exchange -- 1-5 p.m., Friends of RPL Community Room, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Ceramics Magic for Kids -- With Cheryl Buell, 2 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $20. ozarkfolkways.org.

"Detroit '67" -- The civil rights movement captured in one moment in one city, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, through Nov. 6, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $27-$57; digital streaming also available. theatre2.org.

Out of the Box Opening Reception -- 4-7 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Squirrel Jam Open Circle -- 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Oct. 24 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

All Quiet at Mena -- True Crime in Arkansas with author Mara Leveritt, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Yoga at FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Oct. 25 (Tuesday)

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sleuth or Consequences -- "The Body in the Library" by Agatha Christie, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

UAFS Wind Ensemble -- Including works by Grainger, Schuman, Markowski, and others, 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith.

Oct. 26 (Wednesday)

Library Book Club -- 9:30 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 -- Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Fashion Symposium -- In celebration of "Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour," the symposium brings together leading industry voices such as Tory Burch, Tommy Hilfiger and others, 12:45-4 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Author Talk -- With Sean Fitzgibbon, author of "What Follows Is True: Crescent Hotel," 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

One Book, One Community -- With Angeline Boulley, author of "Firekeeper's Daughter," 6 p.m., Pryor Center in downtown Fayetteville. Also available on Zoom. Email onebook@uark.edu or visit fulbright.uark.edu/special-events/one-book-one-community/.

Oct. 27 (Thursday)

Gallery Conversation -- Critical Intersections: How Citizens, Planners and Builders Create Better Communities, 1:30 p.m., Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

True Crime Club -- 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Cocktail Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 6 p.m., Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Looking in the Stacks -- A deeper dive into court, church and vital records, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Beginning Genealogy Class -- 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Fabulous Fiction Book Club -- 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Oct. 28 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail -- Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Pumpkin Coaster Crochet Craft -- 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free; register by Oct. 26. fortsmithlibrary.org.

"Almost, Maine" -- A set of nine vignettes about love under the Northern Lights, 8 p.m. Oct. 28-29, 2 p.m. Oct. 30, again Nov. 3-6, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $20-$40. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Art Night Out -- Fashion Party, 9 p.m.-midnight, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Oct. 29 (Saturday)

A Morning With Suzanne Woods Fisher -- A special book club meet-and-greet, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Family Halloween Celebration -- 10:30 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

A Morning With Suzanne Woods Fisher -- Community event with book sale and signing, 11 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Discover the Grounds -- Plants That Kill, 11 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

The Psychology of Card Magic -- 3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Fashion Teen Night -- 7-10 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Oct. 30 (Sunday)

On Show

"Back to School" -- Themed tours of the Hawkins House, through Oct. 29, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

"Goal 14 Water For Life" -- An art exhibit featuring individual works and a large interactive installation by artists Lourdes Valverde, David Gómez, Briseida Ochoa and Dexta Rodríguez based on the "Transforming Our World: The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development" by the United Nations, until Oct. 30, Art Ventures, 20 S. Hill Ave., Fayetteville. Free. artventures-nwa.org.

"Civil War in Benton County: Untold Stories" -- Through Nov. 12, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

"Ken Smith's Buffalo River Country" -- Remembering the creation of the national river, through December, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

"Digi Know" -- A photographic exhibit that illustrates an era when a photo was a precious thing and shows visitors how historic photos are digitized to preserve these stories of our people and our past, all summer, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

"Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion" -- Allows kids and families to "playfully investigate ratios and proportions by using their bodies and gestures," all year, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org.

"A Dash of Apple Vinegar" -- A celebration of the apple industry in Rogers, through Dec. 31, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

"Listening Forest" -- Through Jan. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. $15-$27 for adults, $7-$15 for children. crystalbridges.org.

"We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy" -- Through Jan. 2, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Experience" -- Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. extended through Jan. 12, The JTL Shop on Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. $6-$12. thejonescenter.net.

"Fashioning America" -- American fashion history through some recognizable names -- Ralph Lauren, Nike, Vera Wang, Levi-Strauss -- but more so through "little-known fashion heroes," through Jan. 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. crystalbridges.org.

"Entre/Between" -- Presenting works that speak to Latinx histories living within and between the United States, through March 20, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

"Architecture at Home" -- Five housing prototypes intended to act as a conversation starter for how to improve the places where people live, through 2023, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

