Guests treated to ACT II Grand Opening Gala

Guests were treated like celebrities as they strolled down a red carpet to attend The ACT II Grand Opening Gala on Oct. 11.

The new facility will house the Sharon Heflin Education Center named in honor of the local philanthropist and longtime supporter of Argenta Community Theater. ACT II is at 315 Main St., Suite B, four doors down from Argenta Community Theater's mainstage location.

A tented area was set up in front of ACT II. Upon entering, guests could pick up a glass of champagne from a champagne wall, partake of heavy hors d'oeuvres and other cocktails. Later, guests entered the 2,000-square-foot building for dessert, entertainment and a gala presentation including the announcement of new education classes and a scholarship program.

The Argenta Community Theater was founded in 2010 by Vincent Insalaco and the late Judy Tenenbaum.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal