Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Core Values Public Notices Sports Opinion Newsletters Puzzles Obits Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ROLL OUT THE RED CARPET

Guests treated to ACT II Grand Opening Gala

by Rachel O'Neal | Today at 3:22 a.m.
Annslee Clay, Vincent Insalaco and Caleb Allen

Guests were treated like celebrities as they strolled down a red carpet to attend The ACT II Grand Opening Gala on Oct. 11.

The new facility will house the Sharon Heflin Education Center named in honor of the local philanthropist and longtime supporter of Argenta Community Theater. ACT II is at 315 Main St., Suite B, four doors down from Argenta Community Theater's mainstage location.

A tented area was set up in front of ACT II. Upon entering, guests could pick up a glass of champagne from a champagne wall, partake of heavy hors d'oeuvres and other cocktails. Later, guests entered the 2,000-square-foot building for dessert, entertainment and a gala presentation including the announcement of new education classes and a scholarship program.

The Argenta Community Theater was founded in 2010 by Vincent Insalaco and the late Judy Tenenbaum.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal

Print Headline: Guests treated to ACT II Grand Opening Gala

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT