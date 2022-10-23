Halloween events for adults and children listed here

Fayetteville will host two Halloween events in the Lower Ramble during the 2022 spooky season.

Trick or Treat on the Trails, a Halloween-costumed celebration, starts 4 p.m. Oct. 31. Families are invited into the Fay Jones Woods, where treats will be handed out at stops along the trail between the West Avenue entrance across from the Fayetteville Public Library and the Tanglewood Steps. The city's Parks, Natural Resources and Cultural Affairs Department is partnering with Experience Fayetteville and the Rotary Club of Fayetteville to host this fun-filled Halloween event for trick-or-treaters of all ages.

A Community Pumpkin Pageant begins at 5 p.m. Nov. 2 in the Lower Ramble. Residents are invited to bring carved jack-o-lanterns to build a collaborative community display of pumpkin artistry. After checking in at the Fay Jones Woods entrance across from the library's south parking lot, participants will be given an electric tea light to be placed in their pumpkin, which will be placed along the Canopy Walk just inside the woods. All participants and spectators are invited to vote, and ribbons for Best in Show will be presented at 6:30 p.m.

For more information about Trick or Treat on the Trails or the Community Pumpkin Pageant, contact Joanna Sheehan Bell at jbell@fayetteville-ar.gov.

Kids

Halloween Costume Parade -- With live music, goodies and games, 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 26, Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $5-$10 admission. bgozarks.org/little-sprouts-costume-parade-2.

Trunk or Treat -- With decorated trunks, treats and games provided by Baptist Health and others, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 27, northwest employee parking lot on the corner of Towson Avenue and G Street next to Baptist Health-Fort Smith.

Be(A)ware Allergy-Friendly Halloween Extravaganza -- With a special Halloween show, goody bags, games and bouncy houses, 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 29. Fayetteville Public Library. Be sure to wear your costume. faylib.org.

Halloween Hoopla -- With food, drinks, candy, prizes and games, noon-2 p.m. Oct. 29, River Park Events Building, 121 Riverfront Drive in Fort Smith. fortsmithparks.com.

Pumpkin Coaster Crochet Craft -- 2 p.m. Oct. 28, Fort Smith Public Library. Register at fortsmithlibrary.org.

UAFS Haunted University --With carnival games, trunk-or-treat and candy galore, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 29, around the campus green with a haunted house in the campus center's Reynolds Room. uafs.edu/news/2022-haunted-union.php.

Treat Street in Bella Vista -- With carnival games, Granny Boo story time, face painting, chalk art, a craft station, pumpkin coloring, a "selfie" photo booth and more, noon-2 p.m. Oct. 29, Bella Vista Public Library. www.bvpl.org.

Old Fashioned Halloween Party -- With fortune telling, treats, games, prizes, costume contest and more, 4:30-6 p.m. Oct. 29, Bella Vista Historical Museum grounds. Children and adults welcome. Free admission. www.bellavistamuseum.org.

Halloween on Main -- With a zombie crawl at 6 p.m. and a costume parade at 6:45 p.m. Oct. 29, 614 Main St. in Van Buren. facebook.com/oldtownvanburen.

Trick or Treat -- 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 29, Bentonville Farmers Market on the Bentonville square. https://fb.me/e/8pjGcJC4A.

Springdale Halloween Fest -- With candy, a pumpkin drop, carnival games and more, 4-7 p.m. Oct. 29 in downtown Springdale. Hosted by Springdale Police Department and Parks and Recreation.

Trunk or Treat -- 4-6 p.m. Oct. 30, Highlands United Methodist Church, 371 Glasgow Road, Bella Vista.

"Hocus Pocus" -- 4 p.m. Oct. 30, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Costumes encouraged. $10. waltonartscenter.org.

Trick Art Treat -- With trick-or-treating, a photo-BOO-th, music, live performances and take-home art kits for everyone, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 30, North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free; no tickets required. crystalbridges.org.

Safety Spooktacular -- With safety education, music, food, games, candy, bounce houses, face painting, firetrucks, helicopters and more, 2-5 p.m. Oct. 30, Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. Free. Hosted by NWA Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

Mall-O-Ween -- Trick-or-treating for kids ages 12 and younger at participating stores while supplies last, 5-7 p.m. Oct. Northwest Arkansas Mall in Fayetteville. Free. northwestarkansasmall.com

Downtown Eureka Springs Trick or Treat -- 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31. eurekasprings.org/event/downtown-eureka-springs-trick-or-treat.

Cars and Candy -- With lots of candy, muscle cars, classic cars, imports, bikes and more, 7-9 p.m. Oct. 31 at Central Mall, 5111 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith.

Gentry Trick or Treat on Main Street -- Beginning at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31 in downtown Gentry. Local businesses will be passing out treats to trick-or-treaters.

Gravette Trick or Treat on Main -- Gravette's third annual Trick or Treat on Main will be 4-7 p.m. Oct. 31 on Main Street in Gravette. Local businesses and organizations will line both sides of the first two blocks of Main Street and hand out candy and treats to trick-or-treaters. Main Street will be closed to vehicle traffic during the event.

Trick or Treat in downtown Siloam Springs -- 3-5 p.m. Oct. 31 in Siloam Springs Historic Downtown District. mainstreetsiloam.org.

Trick-or-Treat -- All day Oct. 31, at all Fort Smith Library branches. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Ghouls on Garrison -- 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31, along Garrison Avenue in Fort Smith. facebook.com/FTSmithAR

Adults

Adult Skate Costume Party -- 7-11 p.m. Oct. 29, Starlight Skatium, 612 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. $10. facebook.com/people/Starlight-Skatium/100042600260988/

Boos and Brews -- Noon-10 p.m. Oct. 29, Fort Smith Brewing Company, 7500 Fort Chaffee Blvd. in Fort Smith. fortsmithbrewing.com/upcomingevents

Core Brewing Halloween Party -- With a costume contest, 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at Core Brewing & Distilling Company, 2470 Lowell Road in Springdale. The evening is kid and dog friendly with live music by The Roll Brothers.

Haunt the Hanger -- The museum will be pairing up with ORB Paranormal Team for this year's ghost hunt, 6-11:45 p.m. Oct. 28 & 29 at the Arkansas Air and Military Museum, 4290 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville. With your ticket you will receive dinner and some swag. Tickets are $25 for members, $35 for nonmembers. arkansasairandmilitary.com.

Zombie Crawl -- Dresses up like a zombie or zombie hunters (no actual weapons) and "creep" from one part of Eureka Springs to another with street performers, scary parade floats, grim rides and post-apocalyptic vehicles, 6 p.m. Oct. 29. Register in front of the Eureka Springs Public Library at 194 Spring St. starting at 4 p.m. (for walkers), or at the Community Center at 44 Kingshighway between 4 and 5 p.m. (for vehicles and floats). Each participant must bring two cans of food. Family-friendly. eurekaspringszombiecrawl.com.

WANDERING ZOMBIES! Halloween party -- With a costume contest and live music from 96 Miles, 7 p.m. Oct. 29, Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge, 216 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs.

'Stranger Springs' Official Zombie Crawl After-Party -- 8 p.m. Oct. 29, Best Western Inn of the Ozarks Convention Center, 207 W. Van Buren. Tickets $28 at eurekaspringszombiecrawl.com/tickets.php

A Spooktacular Evening at the Botanical Gardens -- With Halloween party games, food, music and more, 6 p.m. Oct. 29, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. This is an alcohol free and drug free family event. Tickets $5-15 at afullerlifefitness.org.

Witches Ride -- 4 p.m. Oct. 30. Grab your broom or bike for Halloween ride through historic downtown Fort Smith. Candy distributed along ride and awards given. Tickets $25 and a bag of candy. Walkers welcome. facebook.com/jlfortsmith

"Rocky Horror Picture Show" Screening -- 8 p.m. Oct. 30 at Goat Lab Brewing, 722 S. Bloomington St. in Lowell. Beer, hard seltzer, wine, pizza & popcorn will all be for sale. Costumes encouraged. facebook.com/GoatLabBrewery.

"The Rocky Horror Picture Show" Halloween Party -- 8 p.m. Oct. 31, Walton Arts Center. Bring your own props (or buy a bag at the door). Spooky-fun themed cocktails and concessions will be available. Ultra Suede performs at 6 p.m. with a costume contest at 7 p.m., movie starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 at waltonartcenter.org.

Monster Bash Karaoke Contest -- 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at The Piano Bar, 230 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Cash prizes for our favorite karaoke performances. Karaoke provided by Kuri Haus Karaoke. facebook.com/thepianobarnwa.

Nightmare on Block Street -- Daily until Nov. 1 at Pinpoint, 23 N. Block Ave. in Fayetteville. A month-long series of themed areas, immersive seating experiences, a temporary lineup of seasonal pinball machines and a themed cocktail menu, including the reservation-only Boo-tiki menu exclusively served on Monday nights. Ages 21-plus. facebook.com/pinpointfayar.

The Elk River Haunted Float -- Floats start at sundown through Oct. 31. A hayride, haunted float, haunted house, terrifying trail for $25, $40 to include one-night camping. $15 each additional night. 324 Canoe Camp Lane, Pineville,Mo. facebook.com/TheElkRiverHauntedFloat

Ghostbusters were needed during a previous Halloween celebration in Siloam Springs as Paisley Perkins dressed as the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man tore through the downtown trick or treating. (File Photo)

