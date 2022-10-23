Hayden Danielle Strobel Gavin Ricky Orgeron

Chenal Country Club was the setting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, for the marriage of Hayden Danielle Strobel and Gavin Ricky Orgeron. The Rev. Jason Ferguson of All Souls Church in Scott officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Judi and Dennis Strobel of Little Rock. Her grandparents are the late Eugene and Hilda Strobel and the late Florentine and Harold McCombs, all of Subiaco.

Beth and Chad Perque of Tomball, Texas, are the parents of the groom. He is the grandson of Carol and Dudley Orgeron of Luling, La., and Linda and Barry Perque of Westwego, La.

The ceremony site held gold towers of various heights topped with lush arrangements of white and blue hydrangeas, white garden and spray roses and blue delphinium. Music was by harpist Kathy Cooper.

The bride walked down the aisle with her father and wore an A-line ivory gown embellished with crystals, embroidery and appliques. She carried a bouquet of blue hydrangeas and delphinium and white roses and lisianthus.

Matron of honor was Haley Groustra of Little Rock, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Amanda Strobel of Little Rock, sister-in-law of the bride; Kelly Ballman of St. Louis; Anna Marshall of Sherwood; Jerica Campos, Olivia Bodine, Mary Umble and Alli Cipriani, all of Houston; and Amanda Belinoski of Conroe, Texas. They wore navy blue gowns in a variety of styles and carried a small version of the bridal bouquet.

Flower girls were Emilia Strobel, Everleigh Strobel and Savannah Groustra, all of Little Rock and nieces of the bride. Ryan Groustra of Little Rock, nephew of the bride, was ring bearer.

Clayton Belinoski of Conroe served as best man. Groomsmen were Brody Perque of Tomball, brother of the groom; Dr. Aaron Strobel of Little Rock, brother of the bride; Cameron Chatham of Norman, Okla.; Kyle Mock of Plano, Texas; Wesley McCulloch of Montgomery, Texas; Brandon Woodson of Spring, Texas; and Erik Robinson and Zach Alaoui, both of Houston.

A reception at the club followed the ceremony. Tables held compotes filled with blue and white arrangements of hydrangeas, roses, larkspur, ranunculus and thistle. Music was by the Diamond Empire Band.

The bride graduated magna cum laude from the University of Arkansas with a bachelor's degree in nursing. She has a master's degree in nursing from the University of Texas Health Science Center of Houston and is a dermatology nurse practitioner.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from UA and is in building materials sales.

The couple will live in Houston after a honeymoon in Jamaica.