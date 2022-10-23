Hey, NCAA. Quit tinkering with postseason play, especially men’s basketball tournament





I remember being embarrassed for high school sports in Arkansas in 2011 when principals in Class 6A voted to let all 16 of its teams advance to the playoffs.

That allowed 0-10 Little Rock Fair to get on a bus and make a nearly 300-mile round trip to Jonesboro, where the Hurricane put an end to Fair's misery 42-6. A waste of time and gas money, for sure.

The All-Play approach to postseason play in Arkansas didn't last long, but allowing 12 of 16 teams in both Class 7A and 6A to qualify for the playoffs is still too many. Besides, isn't postseason play supposed to be a reward for doing something really well during the regular season?

Guess not, and the idea is not relegated to high school sports. Adding teams and prolonging postseason play persists throughout high school, college, and professional sports.

It's snowing in Michigan and Wyoming and the World Series hasn't even started yet because of expanded playoffs for Major League Baseball. The geniuses who run college football keep yapping about expanding the playoffs to 12 teams when a four-team playoff that began in 2014 has worked just fine.

Discussions about possible changes to postseason plays that's got me fired up today concerns the iconic NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, the crown jewel for postseason formats. The 64-team format worked perfectly well until college administrators decided to add play-in games that are shown on obscure channels like truTV.

OK, I get it. A few more games, a few more dollars in the coffer. But now there's talk, serious talk, about adding as many as 20 teams to a field that is already bloated at 68. That's not all. Adding teams for postseason play is apparently on the agenda for all NCAA-sponsored sports, not just basketball, baseball, and football.

Ah, yes. Just what we need. More women's rowing teams involved in a national tournament.

"The time is now," Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips said last week at his conference's basketball media day. "The time is now as we're looking at the overall structure of the NCAA. So I'm in favor of looking at it, and I really would like us to expand."

I will respond to this idea the same way our mothers responded when we tried to fix something that didn't need fixing: Can't you leave well enough alone?

Apparently not, especially when it comes to money, which is what this is all about. Administrators want it for the added revenue and TV executives want it so more viewers will go channel searching for games between mediocre teams in the early rounds of the tournament. A lot of coaches favor a bigger tournament because it looks good on a resume when your team, no matter how lousy, advances to postseason play.

I will argue that prolonging the season and adding more and more games dilutes the product and makes the regular season even less relevant. Seriously, is there anyone who follows the NBA closely from the start in October to the NBA Finals in June?

If you're like me, you're only semi-interested until the playoffs begin or if there's a game on Christmas Day after you've moved from the kitchen to the living room to take a nap. Now baseball, which often begins with snow flurries falling in April, could end eight months later with snow flurries falling in November.

There was a hit song from my disco dancing days in the 1970s that asked "More, more, more, how do you like it? How do you like it?" Well, I don't. Not one bit, especially when talk is increasing among college administrators about expanding March Madness well into the month of April.

Just don't do it. With anything, there comes a time when you must finish what you've started, even with a sports writer who could go on and on and on and on, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.

The end.



