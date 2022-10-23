Hidden Gems: Pete the Cat’s original writer takes books’ lessons seriously





Eric Litwin, the original author of the Pete the Cat books, is set on helping teachers and families guide young children with positivity, a way that fosters their mindsets making them ripe for growth.

Litwin wrote the first four James Dean-illustrated Pete the Cat books -- "I Love My White Shoes"; "Rocking in My School Shoes"; "Pete the Cat and His Four Groovy Buttons"; and "Pete the Cat Saves Christmas" --as well as the Nut family series, "Groovy Joe," "The Poop Song" and a book for teachers, "The Power of Joyful Reading."

How did you get into writing books?

The basic story behind it is that I was a third-grade teacher, and many of my students were having trouble reading. The realization of what that meant for them was really quite jarring to me, because they didn't like (it). They were missing elements of their reading foundation, and they were very negative towards it.

I had the clear view that if they didn't like reading, they weren't going to read as much, they would not catch up, school would get more and more frustrating, and everything from their self esteem to their future economic prospects were going to be diminished.

It became a question of "How do we stop this negative feedback loop?"

So how did you set out to stop it?

I became convinced that it was about helping children do two things: 1. Develop their reading foundation and 2. Have a positive attitude -- and that we needed to start this as young as possible: daycare, preschool, at home too and kindergarten and first grade.

I started thinking about "What would it take? What would be involved in creating books that did both of these things -- to help children develop a positive attitude and a reading foundation?" I became more and more convinced by things that are now really being substantiated by reading research.

For this to work, you were sure that children had to participate in the book. How did you encourage that?

I started adding things like questions, "Did Pete cry?" And the kids obviously are going to say "Goodness, no!" And also repetition just leads to students being more engaged ... and to successful prediction.

What neuroscience is showing us now is that our brains are kind of designed to predict and automate. Prediction creates feelings of safety. It creates confidence, so we start to add prediction or repetition.

Your books are also undeniably musical. What is the importance of having sing-songy stories?

I'm interested in music's connection to reading readiness. This also is showing itself to be clearly connected. In speaking, we have pitch. You can get lower and go higher as we're being expressive. In phonological awareness, (there's) the development of rhyming and sounds in words. All of this is found in singing songs.

So what I tried to do was add music, movement and repetition together with a positive message that would lead towards a great attitude and resiliency. That's what you find in all of my books.

You've noticed a great increase in the positive messages of books lately. Why do you think that is?

Probably because of the pandemic. A lot of people kind of got negative during the pandemic and feel stuck. We're all trying to find a way to regain our great attitude or tune it up, and so that's what I've been thinking a lot about.

What did you come up with?

Many teachers, parents and children are coming out of the pandemic feeling negative, somewhat overwhelmed (and) want to feel positive. A positive attitude helps us feel better and be more successful in whatever we're trying to do.

By definition a positive attitude, most people would agree, means to some degree being more open to new experiences and people; pleasantly in the present, not lost in the ruminations or fears; friendly to other people; and cautiously hopeful.

How do we change back to a more positive attitude after the pandemic?

The first thing we need is a simplified understanding of how our positive and negative mind works.

We are at an inflection point, where ideas from neuroscience, Buddhist psychology, mindfulness, positive psychology, cognitive psychology are kind of meeting. It's a fascinating moment where we can create a model to help us.

My model is intentionally oversimplified for busy people. It works like this: We need to understand; to have a simple model to help us figure out where to go, like a map or a user's manual. What we need to understand is that our positive and negative mind are just kind of two different modes, and they actually on brain scans light up different areas of our brain. So to oversimplify, we have two modes of thought.

What are the modes of thought?

The first is the negative (mode of thinking). It is our default mode. It's passive, it's repetitive, it's automated. This is why our negative thoughts just kind of come. Primarily this area of our brain tends to focus on the past. It could be rumination, or the future: things we're worried about and ourselves.

But that part of our mind is meant to protect us, that is our protective mind.

The second mode is the positive or growing mind. It requires engagement. We have to put in effort, and it is ever-changing. While the negative state of mind feels like watching reruns, thoughts repeating themselves over and over again, the positive state of mind feels more timeless. The goal of this state is growth.

If you think about it, we really need to do both things, don't we? We need to protect ourselves, and we also need to grow.

What's a common way that we get stuck in negative thought mode and how can we fix it?

When we have traumatic experiences, our mind becomes more hypervigilant toward self protection, and the pandemic is a great big traumatic experience. So it would make sense that many people, almost everyone I know and myself included, that our protective mode has become a bit hypervigilant. What we're trying to do now is move toward a balance -- of the protective and growing mind, the positive and negative -- that makes sense for each one of us individually.

Some psychologists are advocating for a three to one ratio of positive to negative experiences. We want more positive experiences and feelings than negative.

What this helps us do ... is to realize a couple things:

1. We're not going to beat ourselves up for having negative thoughts, we're not going to see it as failure. It's our default mode, where we go, and it makes sense after traumatic experiences that we would go there. It doesn't help us to beat ourselves up over it; it just makes it worse.

2. We can't force these thoughts to go away; they're there for a reason. What we want and need to do, because our growing mind and our positivity requires effort and engagement, is simply cultivate positive experiences and ideas.

How do children's books and songs help us accomplish this with kids?

We're all so busy; it's hard to contemplate adding new things onto our plates, but the way to cultivate positive experiences, thoughts and feelings, is to build it into our day. Remember ... negativity naturally repeats. But positive experiences and ideas require that we repeat them ... by effort.

Most people have a reading time with their young children. Of course at night, but hopefully also during the day. If you don't, do that. Because at night we read whatever books they want. So we want to set up a time when we read a positive book every day. I think the morning is a great time.

When I grab my 21/2-year-old son in the morning, we start out with "You Are My Sunshine" every (day). We begin with that song. It sets a beautiful tone for the day, and it comes up over and over again.

So, read the same, positive book every day?

Yes. Read the same book, do the same thing. Change them out over time, but the idea is to really let the ideas and experiences soak in.

Another part of that is to make sure we read with great expression. It's not enough to just read the words. We have to put the meaning and experience into it. We read with our entire body, we read with our face and our hands. Meaning for words is conveyed in how you say it, not just what is said. Infuse the book with the meaning.

And get your children involved, right?

Yes. It has to be human and interactive. That's where the magic is. There's a theory in positive psychology from Dr. Barbara Fredrickson called positivity resonance: when we go back and forth with each other, it creates energy. We can do that with songs and with books. It's how you get the buy-in from your kids.

Eric Litwin feels strongly that an understanding of the brain’s main two modes of thought, positive and negative, are crucial for fostering more positive experiences, but he acknowledges that both sides serve us all. The negative mode protects us from danger, but the positive helps us fulfill our potential and find the resources and relationships we need. (Courtesy Photo)





