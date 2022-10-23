Homeless man charged with arson in truck blaze

HOT SPRINGS — A reportedly homeless man was arrested on a felony arson warrant Wednesday stemming from allegations that he set fire to a home-improvement store delivery truck last month after an altercation with store employees.

Wendell Brock Bennings, 43, who lists “city streets” as his address, was arrested shortly before 10:30 p.m. on a charge of arson with damages in excess of $5,000, punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on Sept. 23, shortly after 10 p.m., Hot Springs police received a call from a person identifying himself as Wendell Bennings who was involved in a disturbance at Lowe’s Home Center, 300 Cornerstone Blvd.

Officer 1st Class Shannon Steed responded and spoke to Bennings and Lowe’s employees. Bennings was reportedly upset after being accused of attempting to leave with merchandise he had not paid for. The Lowe’s employees retrieved the property, declining to pursue charges, and Bennings was directed to leave.

About three hours later, police were dispatched to Lowe’s again regarding a vehicle fire in the parking lot. One of the store’s delivery trucks valued at $45,000 was found to be “fully engulfed by fire.” In reviewing security video, Bennings can reportedly be seen returning to the parking lot. Bennings is accused of approaching the parked delivery trucks and setting one on fire before walking away and standing behind the businesses west of the store.



