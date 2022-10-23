Hornets defeat Watson Chapel

MAUMELLE -- The Watson Chapel Wildcats visited the Maumelle Hornets at Bobby Tiner Stadium on Friday night, and the Hornets came out victorious, 39-38 in overtime, after a dramatic comeback.

With four touchdowns in two quarters, the Wildcats (1-7, 0-6 in 5A-Central) were dominating and leading 32-14. The Hornets (3-5, 1-5) looked defeated and needed a miracle.

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN ...

The third quarter started with a serious scuffle between the teams involving punches and headlocks. Two of Maumelle's players, Jordan Candler and Jakusi West, were ejected and escorted off of the field. Only one player for Watson Chapel, McIrvin Bagby, was ejected.

The Hornets scored a touchdown and extra point 9 minutes before the end of the third quarter, closing the gap to 32-21.

The Hornets scored a touchdown with 11 minutes left in the regulation, making it 32-27. They were starting to gain control.

With 8 minutes left, the home fans got louder showing their support, and Maumelle responded by tying the game at 32-32.

The Wildcats were dominating the game until they lost the momentum right after the scuffle.

Once the overtime started, the Wildcats scored a touchdown, and Maumelle responded with another touchdown and extra-point kick.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO ...

Watson Chapel junior Akyell Madison. He was anticipating all of Maumelle's plays and once they fumbled a ball, he picked it up with a huge play leading to his second touchdown.

NEXT UP

The Wildcats will play the Beebe Badgers for homecoming on Friday. The Hornets will play the Vilonia Eagles then.