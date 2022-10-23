• Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was not immune, testing positive for covid-19 with mild symptoms and now isolating at home and participating in meetings virtually.

• Steve Doremus, spokesperson for the school district that includes Bess T. Shepherd Elementary in Chattanooga, Tenn., said "as soon as they were made aware, the intercoms were turned off," after a prayer meeting was inadvertently blasted over the school's exterior loudspeaker at a volume loud enough to catch some neighbors' attention.

• Charet Day, a Baton Rouge family court judge, was suspended without pay for 180 days and fined $6,260 for abusing her power to hold people in contempt after issuing a bench warrant that resulted in a teacher being arrested at school.

• Dan Cox, who's running for governor in Maryland, was quick to take down a video clip when questions were raised about him accepting a gift and interacting with a young man wearing a Proud Boys shirt at the candidate's primary victory party.

• Austin Durrer is no longer campaign manager for Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist as the race comes down to the wire after he was charged in a domestic violence case in Maryland, with Durrer and the woman he lives with saying, "Very sadly, an incident took place this week at our home that we both regret."

• Brian Pearson of Idaho Fish and Game said a New Plymouth resident walking a dog around a rural neighborhood encountered not a moose, mountain lion, black bear or another critter that might be expected, but a 3½-foot alligator, leaving officials at a complete loss.