Get what we deserve

I can hardly wait until Sarah ascends to the governor's chair in January. It will be so refreshing to see how she manages the state in the face of the education, crime, taxes and other untold atrocities the radical socialists have planned for us.

What a relief to know that our youngsters will be sheltered from extremist literature. We certainly don't want our kids reading something that has them thinking. School is not for independent thought; but rather learning what we want them to know. Don't even think about sex education. Let them learn in the correct way like we did: stories whispered in the school bathrooms about what "doing it" was and who might be doing it. Heaven forbid if their parents try to instruct about the birds and bees. What a pity if they have radical socialist parents.

You are going to love her tax plan. No state income taxes. Hurrah! Can't wait to see the rabbit she pulls from the no-tax hat and how she proposes to fund the extra police she promises. Maybe an increase in the sales tax? Or maybe crime will automatically decrease just knowing she will be out patrolling and frowning.

I am on pins and needles to hear her press conferences: "No comment, next question." Only to be surpassed by the masterful way she has, so far, handled debates. What a persona; just what we deserve!

GWENNETH PRICE-PICARD

Little Rock

To replace the money

Dear Sarah: So your reason for running for guv is to stop Biden from ... what? Funny, l thought you're running against Chris Jones. You know, the guy who has a Ph.D. from MIT in urban planning and is a seventh-generation Arkansan and a preacher? Your qualifications: repeating Trump's lies for a year and a half?

God help us. If, when you reduce income taxes to nothing, the question becomes where the money comes from to, say, pay your salary. No prob. Just raise sales taxes on everything. Who loses? Poor people who voted for you. Hope they're happy!

KEITH PAYNE

Bentonville

Protecting freedom

In a few days Arkansans will vote on Issue 3, the Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment. The Arkansas Legislature approved Issue 3 in 2021, and referred it to a vote of the people. If Issue 3 passes, the Arkansas Constitution will protect the religious freedom of everyone in Arkansas.

Some people may worry about unintended consequences from passing a measure like Issue 3. But most states have a law, a court ruling, or a constitutional amendment that provides religious liberty protections similar to the provisions in Issue 3. Those laws have worked well in those states. There is no reason to think Issue 3 would be any different for Arkansas.

Arkansas has no specific protection for religious freedom in our state constitution. At best, the constitution contains archaic language addressing rights of conscience. It is unclear how today's courts would interpret that language. Issue 3 provides clarification. Issue 3 is similar to a religious freedom amendment Alabama passed in 1998 and a religious freedom restoration act the Arkansas General Assembly passed in 2015. Issue 3 writes protections for religious liberty into the state constitution. This will provide better protection for religious freedom in Arkansas.

None of us knows the future. Issue 3 will help protect the free exercise of religion in Arkansas for future generations. We all can hope that no one ever has to use this amendment to defend their religious freedom, but if they ever need to, it will be there.

JERRY COX

Little Rock

Jerry Cox is executive director of the Family Council Action Committee.

Torn country down

A cardboard cutout of Joe Biden could do a far better job of leading the country than the actual Joe Biden. I believe he is without question the most wretchedly abysmal and dimwitted president in our nation's history and his party is every bit as contemptible, massively corrupt and without morals.

In less than 250 years the American people built this land into the greatest country the world has ever seen, and in 21 months Joe Biden and company have torn it down.

It seems the southern border is akin to the Oklahoma land rush, except it never ends. Blue cities are controlled by violent criminals and officials just cheer and urge them on. People of means are escaping to red states and those who can't are left as convenient fodder for the countless lawless ones. Then there's inflation and its extreme effects on every household, which is analogous to a tax hike.

And Biden is absolutely obsessed with climate change. Do you actually believe you and your family will be dead within 10 years because of anthropogenic climate change? Of course not. It's absurdly stupid. If you do believe it you have no faith, and you're likely a Democrat; so, to paraphrase Warren Zevon: Poor, poor, pitiful you. Good grief, people! Wake up and smell what the Democrats are shoveling. It's more than obvious it's about power and control.

Make no mistake, fellow Americans, we have an arbitrary, vindictive, petty government that wants nothing less than for all of us, the vulgar masses, to be marching in lockstep surrounded by troops marching in goose-step.

RICHARD D. SANDERS

Benton

Vote for legalization

As I see it, decriminalized marijuana is very simple. Do we continue arresting, prosecuting and imprisoning our sons, daughters, grandsons and granddaughters for simple usage? It costs taxpayers huge sums of money and cost those charged the rest of their lives. "Just say no" to over-complicating the real issue! Please vote for Issue 4.

JOHN D. HILL

North Little Rock