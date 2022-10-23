Local notes including veterans’ event, OLLI classes, Hope Cancer resources

Veterans Rally

The Bella Vista Honor Guard and Patriots will partner with Pig Trail Harley-Davidson for a Veterans Rally at 10 a.m. Nov. 5 at the Veterans Wall of Honor in Bella Vista.

There will be a program with the Honor Guard presenting the colors and the Ozark Barbershop Chorus singing the National Anthem. Roger Armstrong will be the master of ceremonies for the program. There will be an escorted motorcycle parade coming from Rogers with an anticipated 200 cyclists.

Information: (479) 696-8867.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute has announced the following classes:

• Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 24 to Nov. 16: Intermediate Bridge. Participants will play hands designed to improve the play of both beginners and those learning to play. 10 a.m. to noon. Rolling Hills Baptist Church. $35 members, $50 nonmembers.

• Oct. 24: Inside the Farm. Take an in-depth tour of "The Farm," the main research station for the University of Arkansas system's Division of Agriculture. 1 to 4 p.m. $25, members only.

• Tuesdays, Oct. 25 to Nov. 15: Mindful Movement -- Qigong Yoga & Somatic Meditation. These Zoom classes will introduce Qigong and give a taste of the practices and leave one with a set of simple movements to integrate into daily life. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Zoom. $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

• Oct. 26: Hike at White Rock Mountain. Experience nature, adventure, amazing vistas on this hike along the Rim Trail at White Rock Mountain. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. $45 members, $60 nonmembers Participants will ride the OLLI van; no self-driving option.

Information: (479) 575-4545 or email olli@uark.edu.

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.