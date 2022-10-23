Man, 18, killed in shooting near park

Pulaski County deputies were investigating a shooting that left a man dead late Friday outside the Gloria Ashley McAlmont Community Park, authorities said.

Deputies responding to a report of shots fired in the area around 8:15 p.m. found Kirk Kirkwood, 18, of North Little Rock, fatally shot outside the park gates, sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said Saturday.

No suspect information was available Saturday afternoon, Burk said.

The investigation closed Arkansas 161 in the area for a few hours Friday night, Burk said.