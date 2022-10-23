Marking a milestone

Its 100th birthday isn't until 2027, but the University of Arkansas at Little Rock hasn't waited until then to ensure a positive future. The school recently announced the largest fundraising effort in university history, with an aim to raise $250 million.

The UALR Centennial Campaign Kick-Off, the first of two events announcing the effort, took place Oct. 13 in the university's Fine Arts Building. The evening got underway with a reception in Galleries I and II. Guests enjoyed passed hors d'oeuves and libations, including those dispensed by silver-gloved hands extended through openings in a "champagne wall."

Following a two-song serenade by a "flash mob" of singers from the university's music program, attendees gathered in the Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall for the program. A film showcased the history of the school; remarks came from Chancellor Christina Drale as well as Jerry Damerow and Alfred Williams, co-chairmen of the Centennial Campaign committee.

Highlighting the evening was the announcement that the university has already raised nearly $163 million toward its goal. The total included a $6.75 million gift from the Yupo and Susan Chan Charitable Trust honoring the late Dr. Yupo Chan, founding chair of the Department of Systems Engineering.

The following day, the campaign was announced at a special edition of UALR's BBQ at Bailey picnic.

The Centennial Campaign is centered on four key areas of emphasis: student scholarships, student success initiatives, living and learning environment upgrades, and program excellence. The campaign, which began its "silent" phase in 2017, will conclude in 2027.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams