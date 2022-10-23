Missouri pitcher gets dream offer, commits to Hogs

Class of 2026 left-handed pitcher Johnny Carver only had one college in mind, and when Arkansas offered a scholarship it was a done deal for the Razorbacks.

“Arkansas has been my dream school since I can remember. The facilities are the best in baseball, no questions asked,” said Carver, who committed Saturday. “The coaches are amazing and I love all of them. They all treat me really well. I can also get a great education at Arkansas.”

Carver, 6-0 and 165 pounds of Raymore-Peculiar High School in Missouri, received the offer from Arkansas on Saturday and instantly knew he was going to commit.

Veteran coach Jerrod Ryherd coached Carver while at Kansas-based Prime Baseball Club. He also coached three former Razorbacks in high school and junior college.

“And, just a bonus for me, my old coach put three kids through the Razorback system — Robert Moore, Zeb Vermillion and Brady Slavens,” Carver said. “So it would be a honor to follow in their footsteps as a Hog.

“Arkansas was it. We were going to work until Arkansas offered.”

Playing for Millington, Tenn.-based Wow Factor Baseball this summer, Carver threw 69 innings and had 70 strikeouts, allowed 8 walks and recorded a 1.20 ERA. He topped 86 mph on the radar gun.



