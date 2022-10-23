• The man who married a former Japanese princess has passed the New York bar exam after failing in two previous attempts, defying detractors back home who had criticized their romance. Kei Komuro's name is on the list of those who passed the July exam that was posted Friday by the New York State Board of Law Examiners. Komuro's engagement and eventual marriage to former Princess Mako prompted widespread public outcry, mostly on social media and in the tabloids. One reason was a financial problem of Komuro's mother, although that's since been resolved. Komuro, 31, a graduate of Fordham University law school, has a job at a law firm in New York and has been living there with Mako, a museum curator. She gave up her royal status last year when she married Komuro. All Japanese princesses relinquish their royal status upon marriage, as there is only male succession in the Japanese imperial family. Speculation has now moved to how much money Komuro might be earning as a lawyer, instead of when he might be getting fired. Reports said Komuro's shaky standing will improve with the imperial family, the couple may move from Hell's Kitchen in Manhattan to a ritzier neighborhood, and Komuro's mom may move in with them. Local media say the couple are like Romeo and Juliet, and have used the Japanese equivalent of the phrase "the third time is the charm" in reference to the bar exam.

• The Balenciaga fashion house has cut ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, according to a news report. The move came after several offensive comments from Ye, including antisemitic posts that earned him suspensions from Twitter and Instagram. "Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist," parent company Kering told Women's Wear Daily on Friday. Ye had collaborated in several areas with Balenciaga and its artistic director. The label has also had an active relationship with Kim Kardashian, Ye's ex-wife, who has appeared in their advertising campaigns and credits her former husband with introducing her to the brand. In recent weeks, Ye has ended his Yeezy collection's association with Gap and has said he plans to cut ties with his corporate suppliers. Adidas has placed its sneaker deal with Ye under review, and JPMorganChase and Ye have ended their business relationship, though that breakup was in the works even before his antisemitic comments. After getting locked out of the social media platforms, Ye has talked of buying right-wing-friendly social network Parler.