NFL capsules

Lions at Cowboys

Noon (CBS)

LINE Cowboys by 61/2

SERIES Cowboys lead 15-11; Cowboys won at Lions 35-27 on Nov. 17, 2019

LAST WEEK Lions were on a bye; Cowboys lost at Eagles 26-17

ON OFFENSE

(RK) LIONSVS.COWBOYS (RK)

(7) 151.4RUSH118.8 (16)

(7) 260.4PASS182.0 (27)

(2) 411.8YARDS300.8 (27)

(3) 28.0POINTS18.3 (23)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) LIONSVS.COWBOYS (RK)

(32) 167.6RUSH120.7 (19)

(26) 261.0PASS183.5 (4)

(32) 428.6YARDS304.2 (8)

(32) 34.0POINTS16.3 (3)

WHAT TO WATCH QB Dak Prescott returns today for the Cowboys after missing the previous five games with a fractured thumb on his throwing hand. Dallas went 4-1 with backup Cooper Rush.

Falcons at Bengals

Noon (Fox)

LINE Bengals by 61/2

SERIES Bengals lead 9-5; Bengals won at Falcons 37-36 on Sept. 30, 2018

LAST WEEK Falcons beat 49ers 28-14; Bengals won at Saints 30-26

ON OFFENSE

(RK) FALCONSVS.BENGALS (RK)

(3) 165.2RUSH89.0 (27)

(30) 159.2PASS248.7 (9)

(23) 324.3YARDS337.7 (20)

(T9) 24.3POINTS23.0 (T15)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) FALCONSVS.BENGALS (RK)

(9) 104.0RUSH121.0 (T20)

(31) 281.2PASS218.0 (14)

(27) 385.2YARDS339.0 (13)

(19) 22.7POINTS19.2 (10)

WHAT TO WATCH Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase had his best game of the season last week against the Saints with 7 catches for 132 yards and 2 TDs. Today, Chase is going up against a Falcons defense that is allowing 281.2 yards through the air.

Browns at Ravens

Noon

LINE Ravens by 61/2

SERIES Ravens lead 34-12; Browns beat Ravens 24-22 on Dec. 12

LAST WEEK Browns lost to Patriots 38-15; Ravens lost at Giants 24-20

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BROWNSVS.RAVENS (RK)

(1) 172.0RUSH155.7 (6)

(23) 213.0PASS205.7 (24)

(5) 385.0YARDS361.3 (9)

(8) 24.7POINTS26.3 (5)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BROWNSVS.RAVENS (RK)

(24) 131.5RUSH103.8 (8)

(19) 229.8PASS267.7 (28)

(T23) 361.3YARDS371.5 (25)

(T29) 27.2POINTS23.5 (20)

WHAT TO WATCH Browns RB Nick Chubb, who leads the NFL with 649 rushing yards, will look to rebound today after being held to 56 yards on a season-low 12 carries by the Patriots last week.

Packers at Commanders

Noon

LINE Packers by 41/2

SERIES Packers lead 20-15-1; Packers won 24-10 on Oct. 24

LAST WEEK Packers lost to Jets 27-10; Commanders won at Bears 12-7

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PACKERSVS.WASH. (RK)

(13) 122.3RUSH95.5 (24)

(16) 225.8PASS224.8 (17)

(15) 348.2YARDS320.3 (24)

(24) 17.8POINTS17.0 (29)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PACKERSVS.WASH. (RK)

(27) 135.2RUSH131.7 (25)

(1) 164.0PASS221.5 (16)

(5) 299.2YARDS353.2 (18)

(15) 20.5POINTS22.5 (18)

WHAT TO WATCH QB Taylor Heinicke makes his first start of the season today for the Commanders. Carson Wentz had surgery to repair a broken right ring finger, which he injured Oct. 13 at Chicago.

Colts at Titans

Noon

LINE Titans by 21/2

SERIES Colts lead 35-20; Titans won at Colts 24-17 on Oct. 2

LAST WEEK Colts beat Jaguars 34-27; Titans were on a bye

ON OFFENSE

(RK) COLTSVS.TITANS (RK)

(29) 83.7RUSH102.8 (21)

(5) 266.2PASS175.4 (28)

(14) 349.8YARDS278.2 (31)

(T26) 17.2POINTS19.2 (22)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) COLTSVS.TITANS (RK)

(T20) 121.0RUSH103.2 (T6)

(10) 202.7PASS287.6 (32)

(10) 323.7YARDS390.8 (28)

(14) 20.2POINTS23.6 (21)

WHAT TO WATCH Titans RB Derrick Henry has rushed for at least 100 yards in 5 of his past 6 games against the Colts. Henry had a season-high 114 yards and a TD in Tennessee's win in Indianapolis in Week Four.

Giants at Jaguars

Noon

LINE Jaguars by 3

SERIES Jaguars lead 4-3; Jaguars won at Giants 20-15 on Sept. 9, 2018

LAST WEEK Giants beat Ravens 24-20; Jaguars lost at Colts 34-27

ON OFFENSE

(RK) GIANTSVS.JAGUARS (RK)

(4) 163.0RUSH136.7 (9)

(31) 154.3PASS221.2 (20)

(25) 317.3YARDS357.8 (11)

(19) 21.2POINTS23.0 (T15)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) GIANTSVS.JAGUARS (RK)

(28) 144.8RUSH89.3 (3)

(8) 194.5PASS244.5 (20)

(14) 339.3YARDS333.8 (11)

(T7) 18.8POINTS19.0 (9)

WHAT TO WATCH The Giants are looking to go 6-1 for the first time since 2008. First-year head coach Brian Daboll was the Jets' QB coach that season under Eric Mangini.

Bucs at Panthers

Noon

LINE Buccaneers by 131/2

SERIES Panthers lead 24-19; Buccaneers beat Panthers 41-17 on Jan. 9

LAST WEEK Buccaneers lost at Steelers 20-18; Panthers lost at Rams 24-10

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BUCSVS.PANTHERS (RK)

(32) 67.5RUSH90.3 (26)

(6) 264.5PASS169.7 (29)

(21) 332.0YARDS260.0 (32)

(21) 20.2POINTS17.2 (T26)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BUCSVS.PANTHERS (RK)

(14) 109.2RUSH133.3 (26)

(7) 193.3PASS223.5 (17)

(7) 302.5YARDS356.8 (20)

(5) 17.2POINTS24.3 (T22)

WHAT TO WATCH The Panthers will turn to Chuba Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman to lead their running game after the trade of their top offensive player, Christian McCaffrey, to the 49ers on Thursday.

Texans at Raiders

3:05 p.m.

LINE Raiders by 7

SERIES Raiders lead 7-4; Texans beat Raiders 27-24 on Oct. 27, 2019

LAST WEEK Texans were on a bye; Raiders were on a bye

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TEXANSVS.RAIDERS (RK)

(22) 99.2RUSH121.4 (15)

(26) 192.0PASS239.2 (12)

(30) 291.2YARDS360.6 (10)

(T26) 17.2POINTS25.0 (T6)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TEXANSVS.RAIDERS (RK)

(30) 164.8RUSH103.2 (T6)

(22) 249.4PASS256.0 (23)

(31) 414.2YARDS359.2 (21)

(13) 19.8POINTS26.0 (28)

WHAT TO WATCH The Raiders have lost their last 5 games following the bye week and have been outscored by 17.8 points per game. Both the Texans and Raiders enter today's game with 1 win apiece.

Jets at Broncos

3:05 p.m.

LINE Jets by 11/2

SERIES Broncos lead 21-16-1; Broncos beat Jets 26-0 on Sept. 26, 2021

LAST WEEK Jets won at Packers 27-10; Broncos lost at Chargers 19-16 in OT

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JETSVS.BRONCOS (RK)

(18) 110.7RUSH110.2 (19)

(14) 232.3PASS219.2 (21)

(17) 343.0YARDS329.3 (22)

(11) 23.8POINTS15.2 (32)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JETSVS.BRONCOS (RK)

(12) 105.3RUSH105.8 (13)

(12) 207.8PASS184.5 (5)

(9) 313.2YARDS290.3 (3)

(17) 21.3POINTS16.5 (4)

WHAT TO WATCH Broncos QB Russell Wilson is out with a hamstring injury and backup Brett Rypien will make his second career start. Rypien's previous start was in 2020 against the Jets as he threw 2 TD passes in a 37-28 win.

Chiefs at 49ers

3:25 p.m. (Fox)

LINE Chiefs by 11/2

SERIES 49ers lead 7-6; Chiefs beat 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, 2020

LAST WEEK Chiefs lost to Bills 24-20; 49ers lost at Falcons 28-14

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHIEFSVS.49ERS (RK)

(20) 106.5RUSH124.0 (12)

(4) 275.8PASS216.2 (22)

(6) 382.3YARDS340.2 (18)

(1) 29.8POINTS20.3 (20)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHIEFSVS.49ERS (RK)

(4) 90.5RUSH87.5 (2)

(27) 266.0PASS168.3 (2)

(19) 356.5YARDS255.8 (1)

(24) 24.8POINTS14.8 (2)

WHAT TO WATCH Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is 11-3 after a loss. Kansas City lost to Buffalo last week in a rematch of an AFC Divisional Playoff game from a season ago.

Seahawks at Chargers

3:25 p.m.

LINE Chargers by 5

SERIES Seahawks lead 26-25; Chargers won at Seahawks 25-17 on Nov. 4, 2018

LAST WEEK Seahawks beat Cardinals 19-9; Chargers beat Broncos 19-16 in OT

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKSVS.CHARGERS (RK)

(11) 124.3RUSH94.8 (25)

(15) 231.7PASS280.0 (3)

(12) 356.0YARDS374.8 (7)

(T9) 24.3POINTS23.5 (T12)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKSVS.CHARGERS (RK)

(31) 165.8RUSH125.0 (23)

(21) 245.0PASS224.8 (18)

(30) 410.8YARDS349.8 (17)

(29) 27.2POINTS25.3 (26)

WHAT TO WATCH Seahawks QB Geno Smith leads the NFL in completion percentage, completing 73.4% of his passes. It's the fifth-highest completion percentage ever by a QB through the first 6 games of the season.

Steelers at Dolphins

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE Dolphins by 71/2

SERIES Steelers lead 13-11; Steelers beat Dolphins 27-14 on Oct. 28, 2019

LAST WEEK Steelers beat Buccaneers 20-18; Dolphins lost to Vikings 24-16

ON OFFENSE

(RK) STEELERSVS.DOLPHINS (RK)

(28) 86.7RUSH81.2 (30)

(25) 204.8PASS285.0 (2)

(29) 291.5YARDS366.2 (8)

(30) 16.2POINTS21.8 (18)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) STEELERSVS.DOLPHINS (RK)

(18) 120.2RUSH104.7 (11)

(30) 277.8PASS256.7 (24)

(29) 398.0YARDS361.3 (T23)

(T22) 24.3POINTS25.8 (27)

WHAT TO WATCH QB Tua Tagovailoa returns for the Dolphins after missing two full games with a concussion. Miami has lost 3 in a row and will look to get back on the winning track against a Steelers team that upset the Buccaneers last week.

Monday's game

Bears at Patriots

7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Patriots by 71/2

SERIES Patriots lead 10-3; Patriots won at Bears 38-31 on Oct. 21, 2018

LAST WEEK Bears lost to Commanders 12-7; Patriots won at Browns 38-15

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BEARSVS.PATRIOTS (RK)

(2) 170.7RUSH131.3 (10)

(32) 122.8PASS223.3 (18)

(28) 293.5YARDS354.7 (13)

(31) 15.5POINTS23.5 (T12)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BEARSVS.PATRIOTS (RK)

(29) 163.0RUSH119.0 (17)

(3) 178.7PASS218.8 (15)

(16) 341.7YARDS337.8 (12)

(T11) 19.7POINTS18.8 (T7)

WHAT TO WATCH Patriots Coach Bill Belichick and late Chicago Bears founder George Halas are tied at 324 wins. If New England wins Monday, Belichick will be in second place for most wins by a head coach in NFL history behind Don Shula (347 wins).