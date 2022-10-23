NLR man facing firearms charges

North Little Rock police on Friday arrested a man they say was intoxicated and had a gun he could not legally own, according to an arrest report.

Officers arriving at 2301 N. Division St. around 2:30 p.m. after getting a report of a disturbance with a weapon spotted Jimmie Singleton, 48, of North Little Rock, who police said matched the description of the suspect and went into an apartment unit when officers tried to call him over.

Eventually Singleton, who the report said was unsteady on his feet with red eyes and slurred speech, left the unit and was detained by officers, who also searched the apartment and reported finding a Hi-Point pistol with a defaced serial number on a bed.

Singleton is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun. He is charged with possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a firearm by certain persons, both felonies, and public intoxication, a misdemeanor.