Northwest Arkansas divorces

The following divorces granted were recorded Oct. 12-18 in the Benton and Washington county clerks' offices.
BENTON COUNTY
22-569. Adam Winfrey v. Christina Winfrey
22-1291. Alfredo de Jesus Flores Calderon v. Maria Guerra Pinto
22-1311. J. Torres Beltran v. Malera Berry
22-1401. Kelly Spencer v. Tommy Spencer
22-1415. Ethan Allen v. Madeline Rudder
22-1431. Kaitlyn Cook v. Joshua Cook
22-1460. Chevon Fuller v. Gary Washington
WASHINGTON COUNTY
21-1535. Rebecca Bowling v. Alex Bowling
22-101. Claire Gennin v. Franklin Gennin
22-149. Madison Turner v. Derek Krueger
22-224. Hannah Tripodi v. Ezra Quinn
22-454. Kayla Bruskas v. Dustin Schlake
22-875. Stevie Johnson v. Sara Johnson
22-1023. Rita Hulsey v. Dusty Reynolds
22-1038. Casandra Cox v. Joshua Sheard
22-1234. Kiara Zapete v. Jose Patena
22-1300. Amanda Cope v. Carl Smith
22-1329. Mitchell Lanningham v. Aleta Timpson
22-1334. Robin Dutilly v. Richard Dutilly
22-1352. Shannon Cook v. Roxy Cook
22-1359. Rickey Phillips v. Brandi Phillips