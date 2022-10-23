Northwest Arkansas divorces

The following divorces granted were recorded Oct. 12-18 in the Benton and Washington county clerks' offices.

BENTON COUNTY

22-569. Adam Winfrey v. Christina Winfrey

22-1291. Alfredo de Jesus Flores Calderon v. Maria Guerra Pinto

22-1311. J. Torres Beltran v. Malera Berry

22-1401. Kelly Spencer v. Tommy Spencer

22-1415. Ethan Allen v. Madeline Rudder

22-1431. Kaitlyn Cook v. Joshua Cook

22-1460. Chevon Fuller v. Gary Washington

WASHINGTON COUNTY

21-1535. Rebecca Bowling v. Alex Bowling

22-101. Claire Gennin v. Franklin Gennin

22-149. Madison Turner v. Derek Krueger

22-224. Hannah Tripodi v. Ezra Quinn

22-454. Kayla Bruskas v. Dustin Schlake

22-875. Stevie Johnson v. Sara Johnson

22-1023. Rita Hulsey v. Dusty Reynolds

22-1038. Casandra Cox v. Joshua Sheard

22-1234. Kiara Zapete v. Jose Patena

22-1300. Amanda Cope v. Carl Smith

22-1329. Mitchell Lanningham v. Aleta Timpson

22-1334. Robin Dutilly v. Richard Dutilly

22-1352. Shannon Cook v. Roxy Cook

22-1359. Rickey Phillips v. Brandi Phillips