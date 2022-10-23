100 years ago

Oct. 23, 1922

• The second unit of the classes in home economics in the Little Rock public night school will begin Monday night, October 30, according to the principal, John G. Pipkin. The unit will last for 12 lessons and will consist of classes in beginning and advanced millinery, advanced cooking, advanced sewing and interior decoration. The first unit began on October 7 and has enrolled about 150 of the business women and housewives of Little Rock.

50 years ago

Oct. 23, 1972

• Tammy Love, 14, of 6 Sheraton Circle was fatally injured about 9:10 p.m. Saturday when she fell off the hood of a moving car at Blount Road and Carolina Drive. The police said Miss Love was riding on the right side of the hood of a 1965 Mustang driven by Miss Mary Diane Green, 16, of 4911 Mabelvale Pike. Miss Loretta Carariol, 16, of Roland was riding on the left side of the hood. The car was westbound on Blount and turned south on Carolina Drive when Miss Love fell off and hit the payment. She was taken to Baptist Medical Center by A-1 Ambulance and died about 10 p.m.

25 years ago

Oct. 23, 1997

• Little Rock Zoo officials are asking for help in recovering a young prairie dog taken early Sunday morning. Though prairie dogs, actually little burrowing rodents, may seem in ample supply at the zoo, this one was special, Zoo Director David Westbrook said Wednesday. Digger, the missing prairie dog, was the only one of 24 prairie dogs at the zoo that was a permanent inside resident. Digger, born in April, was injured at 2 weeks old when he became entangled in a nylon mesh covering, leaving him with a scar on his right front leg and shoulder. "He was hand-raised in the nursery," Westbrook said. "He's like the nursery mascot." Westbrook said he's sure the prairie dog was stolen because a glass window pane on the nursery door was broken and a shredded paper trail led away from the nursery. The motive for the theft: Prairie dogs have become popular exotic pets in the past two years, Westbrook said, even though he can't see them as a pet of choice.

10 years ago

Oct. 23, 2012

• Developers highlighted plans for a downtown movie theater in the Arcade Building as construction started Monday. The mixed-use, three-story building project is a public-private partnership between the Central Arkansas Library System and Moses Tucker Real Estate at the corner of River Market and President Clinton avenues in the River Market District. The library system's portion of the building will include a two-story, 325-seat theater that will eventually host the Little Rock Film Festival, as well as library special events and University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service lectures. Jimmy Moses, co-owner of Moses Tucker Real Estate, said many residents have wanted to see a movie theater built downtown for decades. "That's been a dream of Little Rock's for a long time. ... Hopefully a year from now you'll be enjoying a box of popcorn inside the theater," Moses said.