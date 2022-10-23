PREP FB: Charleston QB Scott runs, passes Tigers past Booneville in 3A-1 road win

BOONEVILLE – The Charleston Tigers set the tone very early in Friday's 42-14 win over Booneville at Doug Scheel Field at Bearcat Stadium.

Charleston (7-1, 5-0) took control of the 3A-1 with the win and can wrap up the top seed from the conference and home-field advantage at least until the semifinals with a win against either West Fork or Lavaca in the final two weeks.

Charleston's offense ran just four plays for 152 yards in the first quarter and seized a 14-0 lead. It scored on all six possessions, gaining 462 yards on just 39 offensive plays.

The Tigers scored twice in the first quarter on two touchdown passes by Brandon Scott and two more in the second quarter on runs by Scott, who also capped the opening drive of the third quarter with a touchdown run.

Play of the Game

Bryton Ketter sprinted downfield on Charleston's opening play and caught a 53-yard pass from Scott to Booneville's 13.

"We prepared for all week. We ran that play all week. We thought it was going to work. Once I saw him lineup inside of me, I thought we can run it. I liked it," Ketter said.

The pass was deep down the right seam.

"I thought it was a little long, but I knew I had it. I ran under it and caught it, and it was perfect," Ketter said.

Scott tossed a short pass forward to Brevyn Ketter coming out of the backfield on the next play for the touchdown and a quick 7-0 lead to start the Tigers on their way.

Player of the Game

Scott completed 18-of-20 passes for 301 yards and two first-quarter touchdowns, and also rushed for 117 yards and two second-quarter touchdowns and a third-quarter score.

"He's a winner. We know anytime a play is alive that he has a chance to do something with it. A couple of times, he took it in his hands and made it special," Charleston coach Ricky May said.

In the first quarter, Scott threw to Brevyn Ketter for a 13-yard score and 68 yards to Reese Merechka.

"We game-planned that. We knew we were going to attack the air. That's kind of what we do every week, but we felt really good about it this week," Scott said.

Scott's two incomplete passes were a drop in the second quarter and a pass which Tyton Jones went up and caught but out of the back of the end zone also in the second quarter. Scott was 9-for-9 for 75 yards in the second half.

Injury Report

Booneville continues without Rylen Ray, who is out for the season. Brooks Herrera played on offense on Friday but had just one carry and mostly played defense, where he played last week after returning from an injury.

Notable

Nine Booneville players, including five seniors who did not walk on Senior Night, missed the game because of a suspension. ... Scott has now passed for 20 touchdowns on the season and 54 in his career while also rushing for seven scores this season and 31 in his career. ... Charleston's scoring drives covered 66, 86, 83, 78, 80 yards and 59 yards. ... Booneville gained 358 yards, all rushing, with Trace Hall gaining 112 yards and Cody Elliott adding 110. ... Booneville still leads the all-time series, 48-13-2.

Up next

Charleston welcomes West Fork (5-4, 2-3) to Alumni Field next week, while Booneville (6-2, 4-1) travels to Lavaca (6-2, 3-2).

Charlestonâ€™s Bryton Ketter (34) attempts to tackle Boonevilleâ€™s Trace Hall (7), Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, during the third quarter of the Tigersâ€™ 42-14 win at Bearcat Stadium in Booneville. Visit nwaonline.com/221022Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

