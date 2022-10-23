Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded Sept. 26-30.

OB CRE I, LLC., to Tillar Little Rock Hamilton Partners, LP, Tract G-7, Little Rock Industrial District, $3,515,500.

Leah Lasley Shell; Selma G. Matzger; Selma G. Metzger Living Trust to K-Mac Enterprises, Inc., Pt W/2 SE 36-2N-14W, $2,280,300.

Standard Development Company, LLC., to RCP Sherwood, LLC., 8623 Warden Road, Sherwood. L2 Tract D, Indianhead Lake Estates Phase II, $1,555,555.

Standard Development Company, LLC., to EK ARWI Gas, LLC., Pt SE SW 15-1S-13W, $1,336,936.

Mason Favazza to Amresh Mohanlal; Shradha Mathur, 33 Falstone Drive, Little Rock. L13 B136, Chenal Valley, $870,000.

Stephen A. Bakos; Martha G. Bakos to Harry E. Moore; Sammie S. Moore , Ls17-20 216, Original City Of Little Rock, $860,000.

Jeremy R. Thompson; JRTMD Trust to Gail E. Overacre, 17 Lasalle Court, Little Rock. L8, Hickory Grove Phase II, $724,900.

Riverside Bank to BDP Holdings, LLC., 5300 Highland Drive, Little Rock. L3, Candlewood East, $700,000.

Atlas Associates, LLC., to Standard Development Company, LLC., L2 Tract D, Indianhead Lake Estates Phase II, $675,000.

Remington Road Centre, LLC., to 501 AR Investment Properties, LLC., Pt SE NE 21-1N-13W; L17, Boen Centre, $606,671.

Michael S. Lundy; Lucy A. Lundy to Shea McCarty; Bridget Plesich, 207 Sezanne Drive, Little Rock. L52 B125, Chenal Valley, $605,000.

Remington Road Centre, LLC., to 501 AR Investment Properties III, LLC., Pt SE NE 21-1N-13W; L22, Boen Centre, $573,648.

Parkinson Building Group, Inc., to William Parkinson; Jessica Parkinson, 19210 Waterview Meadow Lane, Roland. L429, Stables Phase I, $556,500.

Tina Louise Chwalinski to Nicolas Moore; Laura Dillon, 15125 Szymanski Road, North Little Rock. Pt NE SE 13-3N-13W, $550,000.

Charles Garrett; Stacey A. Garrett to James S. Boelens, 4520 Stone Creek Cove, Little Rock. L8, Stone Creek, $545,000.

Gary J. Vaile; Deborah L. Vaile; Gary And Deborah Vaile Living Trust to Ozark REA, LLC., Ls15 & 14 B5, Witt's; L16R, Lonnie Williams Replat-Witt's, $525,000.

Remington Road Centre, LLC., to 501 AR Investment Properties II, LLC., Pt SE NE 21-1N-13W; L18, Boen Centre, $511,811.

Russell B. McDonough, III; The Emily Ruth McDonough 2012 Trust to Gerard M. Bruner; Judith A. Bruner, Ls42-43, South Normandy; Ls5 & 7-8 B14, Springdale, $510,000.

David H. Plugge; Lori R. Plugge to Sidhartha Saurav; Pallavi Prakash Chaurasia, 131 Wellington Plantation Lane, Little Rock. L21 B18, The Villages Of Wellington, $495,500.

Robert Z. Carr; Angela B. Carr to Steven Bryan Webb; Mary Elizabeth Webb; The Webb Family Revocable Trust, L23 B36, Chenal Valley, $487,500.

Robert C. Walls; Eleanor J. Walls; The Walls Inter Vivos Revocable Trust to James David Daniel; Robin L. Daniel, 12611 Ridgehaven Road, Little Rock. L4, St. Charles, $467,500.

Budhwani Investment Group, LLC., to Standard Development Company, LLC., Pt SE SW 15-1S-13W, $450,000.

Pamela Eden Drilling; Joseph And Pamela Drilling Revocable Trust to Albert R. Turner, Jr., 32 Westchester Court, Little Rock. L54, Westchester Phase IV-B, $445,000.

Harris & Harris Concrete Pumping, LLC.; Harris And Harris Concrete Pumping, Inc., to Vandenburg Investing Group, LLC., Pt N/2 NW 9-3N-10W, $443,000.

Henry Veldman; Jacquelyn Veldman to Regina Burkhart Graham; Tony Keith Graham, 643 Epernay Place, Little Rock. L35 B71, Chenal Valley, $435,000.

Riverwalk Homes, LLC., to Christopher S. Seaman; Alexandra N. Seaman, 71 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock. L9 B3, Fletcher Valley, $431,900.

Robert F. Dinges, Sr.; Vickie L. Dinges to Larry Kyle Underwood; Gilda M. Underwood, Unit 807, The Riviera HPR, $420,000.

John David Henry; Pam M. Henry; Jakob Henry to Sticks & Stones Holdings, LLC., 2000 Sanford Drive, Units 1-4, Little Rock. L13, Sanford Phase 1 & 2, $410,000.

Charles A. Carrone, Jr.; Lisa D. Carrone; Antonina D. Trentacoste (dec'd) to John Michael Vance; Sarah Vance, 619 Saint Michael Place, Little Rock. L635, St. Charles, $399,900.

Paul E. Dussex; Rhonda B. Dussex to Scott Scruggs; Brady Madison Escovedo, 9033 Wooddale Drive, Sherwood. L4, Millers Glen Phase 7, $385,000.

Linda G. Pfeifer; Alta Mae Myers Revocable Trust to Patricia L. Biddle, 27 Chevaux Circle, Little Rock. L13 B1, Chevaux Court Phase II, $375,000.

Jeffery J. Dunnavant; Amy Dunnavant to Eddie Neal; Mary Neal, L8, Longleaf Cove, $374,900.

Bruce Engel Construction, Inc., to Thomas Adam Spuhler; Jessica Leashae Spuhler, 9864 Meadow Creek Drive, Sherwood. L17, Millers Glen Phase 6, $372,500.

Opal Investments, LLC., to Luke Channing Patrick, 1211 Biscayne Drive, Little Rock. L123, Leawood Heights 2nd, $365,000.

Srinivas Adicherla; Mamatha Adicherla to Tamara T. Williams, 132 Congressional Drive, Little Rock. L66, Kenwood Estates Phase IB, $351,000.

Henry Tripler Larzelere, III; Thomas Alexander Larzelere; Estate Of Susan Thell Hurt (dec'd) to Charles A. Daughtry; Shari Daughtry, 315 Rock St., Apt 707, Little Rock. Unit 707, River Market Tower HPR, $350,000.

Walter G. Armstrong to Forward Properties, LLC., 106/108 & 114 Pearl Ave., Little Rock. Ls2-4 B5, Young's Park, $340,000.

Steven E. Munson; Christine E. Munson to Ryan Barbry; Hannah Barbry, 14812 Gorgeous View Trail, Little Rock. L116, Spring Valley Manor, $340,000.

The Karen Proetz Living Trust to Phillip R. Renfro; Brittney J. Renfro, 2303 Arkansas Valley Drive, Little Rock. L27 B41, Pleasant Valley, $339,000.

Gary R. Dickens; Lisa R. Dickens to Cory Thomas; Kelsie Thomas, 9025 Wooddale Drive, Sherwood. L3, Millers Glen Phase 7, $338,920.

Scott S. Freydl; Susan S. Freydl (dec'd) to Christopher Hodo; Laura Hodo, 13701 Saint Michael Drive, Little Rock. L901, St. Charles, $327,500.

MCJOB, LLC., to Ryan C. Morrow; Rachel E. Morrow, 115 Varennes Cove, Little Rock. L25 B98, Chenal Valley, $327,000 .

Branden Michael Anthony Schumacher; Madeline Jane Burke to Neal Daugherty, 319 N. Parker St., North Little Rock. L10, The Porches At Rockwater Village, $318,000.

Nona Turley Grubbs; The Nona Turley Grubbs Revocable Trust to Jessicca Dannielle Baker, 8 Coventry Lane, Little Rock. L124, Longlea, $312,000.

Cynthia Tyson; Cynthia Aper to Garrett Stewart, 5915 Brister Drive, Jacksonville. Tract 13, Hidden Valley Unrecorded, $310,000.

Jonathan Kryer; Jerry M. Hargrave; Jean C. Hargrave to Jeffrey Roeder; Marcia Roeder, 422 Joann Drive, Little Rock. L25, Perry-Jo, $310,000.

Sidney Allen; Trafonda Allen to Lee A. Sorenson, L969, Fairway Woods Phase IV-Otter Creek Community, $299,900.

Christopher DelRio; Marisa DelRio to Manudeep Reddy Aavula; Tina Melissa Elmore, 127 Pebble Beach Drive, Little Rock. L70, Pebble Beach Park, $290,000.

Bobbye M. Nixon; The Lin E. And Bobby M. Nixon Joint Revocable Trust to Bradley Keith Jackson; Myron Keith Jackson, Unit A-301, Treetops HPR, $289,000.

Christina L. Miller to Justin Carmody; Bonnie Carmody, L13, Valley View Court, $286,000.

Fleming Investment Properties, LLC., to Josue Alan Castellanos Barba; Aaron Woodall, 5417 Randolph Road, North Little Rock. L4 B4, Overbrook, $279,900.

Marvin Moles; Sharon Moles to Judith C. Hudson; Martha W. Hudson, Apt C-805, Treetops HPR, $275,000.

William Bradford to Dave Spence; Grace Spence, 2601 Old Forge Drive, Little Rock. L382, Ludington Heights, $275,000.

Carole Nan Stafford; Carole Nan Stafford Living Trust; Richard Thomas Harrell to Jana Westenhaver, 6708 Waterview Place, Sherwood. L1, Austin Lakes On The Bay, $275,000.

Melissa Rose Connaughton Barber; James Ryan Barber to Cabot Lighthouse Ministries, Inc., Pt Section 28-4N-10W, $270,000.

Coulter Plantation, LLC., to HSD Properties, LLC., 1201 Louisiana St., Units 8 & 11, Little Rock. Apts 8-R & 11-R, The Quarters Condominium HPR, $270,000.

Commissioner In Circuit to First Arkansas Bank & Trust, 7209 Northlake Drive, Jacksonville. L338, Northlake Phase 10B, $269,552.

Thomas J. Aase; Stephanie J. Aasse to Jill Marie Jackson Partin; Kyle Douglas Jackson Partin, 45 Greenview Circle, Sherwood. L4 B6, Country Club Park, $269,500.

Dale N. Bright; Karen L. Bright to Carolyn Ann Burton, 707 Indian Bay Drive, Sherwood. L52, Austin Lakes, $264,000.

Kevin E. Hartman; Paula A. Hartman to David Bumpass; Mary Rude, 415 N. Monroe St., Little Rock. L22 B4, Elmhurst, $264,000.

Leif Borgman; Borgman Family Trust to Hillside Investment, LLC., 4400 Lee Ave., Little Rock. Ls4-6 B15, Pulaski Heights, $260,000.

Michael A. Construction, LLC., to Terrance Terrl James, 3122 Main St., Little Rock. L7 B2, Robinson, $258,000.

Jim L. Pierce; Linda S. Pierce to Muhammad Cushmeer, 7114 Northlake Drive, Jacksonville. L343, Northlake Phase IX, $250,000.

TD Drew Properties, LLC., to Booth McGregor Owens; Maggie Smith, 33 Lorna Drive, Little Rock. L48, Leawood Heights 1st, $250,000.

Elizabeth A. Turney to Robert Torvestad; Patricia Torvestad, Plot 14, Kavanaugh Place, $250,000.

Tanis Gibson to Nathan J. Schmedake; Jordan J. Schmedake, 20 Emerald Drive, Maumelle. L213, North Pointe, $249,900.

John Michel Vance; Sarah L. Vance to Joshua Stevens; Amelia Raney, 14215 High Point Drive, Little Rock. L24 B10, Parkway Place 3rd, $230,000.

Margaret Taverner; Estate Of James Richard Taverner (dec'd) to Chuck Kellybrew, 62 Garden Oaks Drive, Maumelle. L10, Garden Oaks, $230,000.

Michelle M. Daniel to Kevin D. Brown Banks; Melissa J. Banks, 29 Cobblestone Creek Court, Little Rock. L17, Green Diamond, $226,900.

Brandon K. Aytch; Lakia Lynn Aytch to Brandon Thornton; Shelby Thornton, 2307 Forest Creek Drive, Little Rock. L40 B3, Sandpiper West, $225,000.

Linda Kolb; Linda Kolb Living Trust to Katherine White, 13106 Arch St., Little Rock. Teact A, Dean Wisdom, $225,000.

Lundy Flowers to Julie Pham Tran; Julie Tran; Khanh Pham, 5732 Cypress Cove, Sherwood. L707, Trammel Estates Phase VI-A, $220,000.

RLA Investments, LLC., to Mid South Homebuyers, GP, L9, Bellevue Phase IV, $215,730.

Byrd/Duck Properties, LLC., to Christopher Casler; Tracey Casler, 101 Linda Lane, North Little Rock. Blks 134-135, Prothro's Replat, $214,000.

Donald Marshall; Valecia Marshall to Rainey Realty, Inc., Unit 322 Bldg 300, Chenal Woods HPR, $210,000.

Jeremy M. Gibson; Logan Miranda Gibson o Ligan Kemp; Kimber Kemp, 2913 E. Cleland Road, Cabot. Pt SE SE 21-4N-10W, $206,000.

Meredith Hale; Ryan Hale to Donovan Kelly; Anna Depoyster, 2109 Lancing Road, North Little Rock. L30 B27, Lakewood, $205,000.

Ranielle Jerika Fabian Fagen; Jesusa Fabian McConnell to Hayden Crancer; Burk Hughes L135, Sandpiper Phase II, $204,500.

James Cady; Jill Cady to James S. Harden; Victoria M. Harden, Apt. 80, Berkshire Park HPR, $200,000.

Jeremy D. Morrill; Christina M. Morrill to Kristen Winer; Simon Winer, 6307 Noble Road, Jacksonville. Pt NE NE 21-4N-11W, $200,000.

Gerson D. Vasquez to Jerry Halcrombe, 100 Willow Grove Court, Sherwood. L30 B2, Willowood, $198,000.

Wren Wren Ward, Inc., to Shannon Yvonne Casey; Corey Joseph Casey, 2410 Fair Park Blvd, Little Rock. Ls4-5 B51, Cherry And Cox, $197,500.

RLA Investments, LLC., to Mid South Homebuyers, GP L6, Bellevue Phase IV, $196,460.

D & B Management, Inc., to Courtney Dunn; Christopher Dunn, 12 Hickory Lane, Maumelle. L6, Brookshire, $195,615.

James Lachowsky to Rachel C. Ekdahl, 217 Valmar St., Little Rock. L8 B1, Beach, $195,000.

Lisa Louise Jensen; Amy Lucille Walsh to Troy Phillips; Mary Addison Phillips, 212 Springwood Drive, Little Rock. L130, Birchwood, $190,000.

Bonnie F. Bennage; The Alfred C. Bennage And Bonnie F. Bennage Joint Living Trust to Derek J. Anglin, 6705 Navajo Trail, North Little Rock. L6 B15, Indian Hills, $189,900.

Joseph Summitt; Joe Summitt; Tiffany Summitt to Argerich 2022-1, LLC, 10 Rook Place, Maumelle. L107, Kingspark, $189,900.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to James Mansius; Nichole Mansius, 4 Cliffwood Circle, North Little Rock. L31 B2, Broadview, $186,400.

Wanda Gean Hartnuss to Michael Merritt, Sr., 1323 Northpoint Circle, Little Rock. L19, North Gate Section B, $186,000.

Lanette Porritt; Lanette Wilson to Sam Ward; Sindy Ward-Monzon, 5108 Hampton Road, North Little Rock. L13 B24, Lakewood, $185,000.

Lakewood United Methodist Church to Javier Idrogo; Daisy Gomez, 1925 Topf Road, North Little Rock. L1 B16, Lakewood, $180,000.

John H. Aldana, Jr., to Tyler Stevens; Keifer Cooley, 3412 N. Cypress St., North Little Rock. L4 B24, Park Hill NLR, $180,000.

Smara Savoy; Frederic Srge Alfred Bodo to Khila Parker, 20 Pine Crest Lane, Maumelle. L41, Piney Cove, $178,650.

Esmaeil Adineh-Kharat; Janet Adineh-Kharat to John Payne, Jr.; Brenda Payne; Laiya Payen El-Amin, L123, Stonewall Phase III-A, $175,900.

Agapito Moreno; Teresa Jane Moreno to Sergio Ibarra, 10 Rosemunn Drive, Little Rock. Ls 7-R & 8-R, Rosemunn Replat-Munnerlyn, $175,500.

Jennifer Lynn West to Kate Cravens, 500 Aspen Drive, Little Rock. L1 B2, Woodland Hills Phase I, $175,000.

Greg Fernholz; Sherry Ferguson; Greg Fernholx And Sherry Ferguson Living Trust to Bryan Orin Klendworth; Cassandra Hines, L8 B60, Park Hill NLR, $175,000.

CHB Properties, LLC., to CS Alpha, LLC., 1311 Franklin St., North Little Rock. L11 B5, Baring Cross, $174,900.

Jan O. Gauntt; James E. Gauntt, Jr. (dec'd) to Tabor Oak Properties, LLC., L35, Plaza Heights, $170,750.

Mary C. Serbousek to Connor McClure; Catherine Serbousek, 374 Goshen Ave., North Little Rock. L20 B128, Park Hill NLR, $170,000.

Denise Doreen Clark to Erin Adeline Smith; Andrew McClain, 312 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. L13 B4, Broadview, $169,900.

Tracy Sue Smith; Lutricia K. Smith Revocable Trust to Jenifer Lynnlee Rooney, 1903 Broken Bow, North Little Rock. L2 B412, Indian Hills Townhomes, $169,900.

Kenneth Redic, II; Erin Redic to Tanika Thompson, 11508 Legion Hut Road, Mabelvale. L6 B8, Oxford Valley Phase 7B, $168,000.

Kamisha Banks to Saraetta Alexander; Stephen Alexander, 403 Franklin St., Jacksonville. L14, Graham Settlement, $167,000.

Hardy Homes, LLC., to Dalton Van Lott, 3 Creekdale Place, North Little Rock. Ls76-77, Creekdale, $165,000.

Patti's Places, LLC., to Joseph Edwolo Amare, 1900 N. James St., Jacksonville. L16, Lessel Estates, $165,000.

Divine Wood; Estate Of Michelle Wood (dec'd) to Profectus Investments, LLC., 11 Crape Myrtle Place, Little Rock. L349, Otter Creek Community Phase III-B, $160,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Norman Lee, 1107 Highland Drive Jacksonville. L7, Overlook, $160,000.

Melissa Milam; Anna Johnson Revocable Trust to Tami Bellamy; Gene Johnson, 500 N. James St., Jacksonville. L25 B3, Edgewood Replat, $160,000.

Howard Sublett; Tracy Sublett to Austin Howard Sublett; Sarah Megan Marruffo, 770 Club Lane, Sherwood. L6 B4, Club Road Terrace, $159,000.

Midtown Blues Corp to Anthony D. Perkins, 1029 Barbara St., Jacksonville. L8 B5, Ferrell, $159,000.

Michelle R. Smith; Mark D. Smith (dec'd) to William B. Clark; Melinda L. Clark, 4025 W. Hensley Road, Hensley. Ls3-4, Golden Acres, $158,000.

Alvin Green to Gregory Riley, 1922 Bragg St., Little Rock. L17 B1, Oak Glen, $155,000.

Hope Federal Credit Union to Hope Federal Credit Union, 6433 White Oak Way, North Little Rock. L221, Trammel Estates Phase II, $153,600.

University District Development Corp., to Joseph C. Stemmer; Dana M. Malone-Melendrez; Eduardo Melendez, 2604 Adams St., Little Rock. L2 B3, James H Penick-Hyde Park, $150,000.