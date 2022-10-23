Red Wolves suffer through long night

LAFAYETTE, La. -- Quarterback James Blackman, no helmet in sight, watched as Johnnie Lang hobbled to the Arkansas State sideline and headed straight for the trainers.

Backup quarterback A.J. Mayer huddled up with the rest of the offense a few feet away before jogging out to the Red Wolves' 2 -- the result of a muffed catch by Lang on the opening kickoff.

Neither team had yet run a play from scrimmage at Cajun Field. But there were already foreboding signs of a long night in Louisiana for ASU.

The Red Wolves were routed 38-18 at Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday night with the Ragin' Cajuns marshaled by a career night from quarterback Ben Woolridge. The redshirt junior completed 21 of 34 passes for 316 yards and a 188.1 passer rating -- all personal bests -- and Woolridge's five touchdowns matched Jake Delhomme's program record.

"It's a complete team loss," Arkansas State Coach Butch Jones said. "We weren't able to possess the football. We weren't able to change field position and you can't have dropped passes.

"You've got to eliminate the things that take you [away] from winning football games, and I think today we magnified the things that you do to lose football games."

Although ASU (2-6, 1-4 Sun Belt Conference) punted on its first five series and trailed 10-0 after a quarter -- with four three-and-outs in that stretch -- the Red Wolves began to move the ball with some vertical passing.

A 38-yard flea-flicker pass from Mayer to Jeff Foreman put the Red Wolves on the edge of the red zone and Dominic Zvada put his team on the board with a 43-yard field goal.

Over the next seven plays, ASU forced a Louisiana-Lafayette punt and marched 85 yards to the end zone, highlighted by a 53-yard pass to freshman Daverrick Jenkins and a 27-yard catch-and-run score by Seydou Traore.

But a blocked point-after try prevented the Red Wolves from pulling even, and they'd never get any closer as Mayer finished 8 of 23 for 155 yards and the Ragin' Cajuns had a 521-271 advantage in total yards.

"[Blackman] definitely was not ready when we looked at him in pregame warmups," Jones said, noting that ASU's starting quarterback practiced sparingly this week. "We had two game plans in place, but we assumed that A.J. would be our starting quarterback."

What was a 10-9 Louisiana-Lafayette lead midway through the second quarter turned into 24-9 at halftime and 38-9 by the end of the third quarter as the Ragin' Cajuns ripped off four touchdowns on as many drives. Louisiana-Lafayette (4-3, 2-2) went at least 75 yards on three of those series -- twice scoring in less than two minutes and never needing more than nine plays -- to run away with a game that looked like it had the making of a defensive slugfest.

"We didn't play to the standard that we set every day in practice," ASU safety Justin Parks said. "We've got to execute every play like it's the last play because ... they shouldn't score four touchdowns on four consecutive drives."

The Cajuns' outburst might not have gotten off the ground if they'd failed to convert on a fourth-and-6 from the ASU 45-yard line. Instead of accepting a holding penalty that would've pushed Louisiana-Lafayette back onto its side of the field, Jones declined the flag and the Cajuns sent their offense back on the field.

Woolridge then found Jacob Bernard over the middle for a 45-yard touchdown, kickstarting Louisiana-Lafayette's run of 28 straight points.

"We liked our call. ... It was kind of an all-or-nothing play for them," Jones said. "We just didn't execute."

It was one play that encapsulated 3 1/2 dismal hours for the Red Wolves on a field where they've won just twice in the last 30 years.

"What happened," Parks said, "was not OK."