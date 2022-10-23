Relatives of late professor gift to UALR $6.75M

LITTLE ROCK -- The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has received a $6.75 million gift from the family of an engineering professor, who established some of the campus' first engineering programs, officials announced Monday.

The Yupo and Susan Chan Charitable Trust made the gift to fulfill the expressed vision of Yupo Chan, the founding chairman of the Department of Systems Engineering at UALR. The gift will support UALR's new School of Engineering and Engineering Technology and provide scholarships.

The gift from the Yupo and Susan Chan Charitable Trust will be used as follows:

• $1.5 million to establish the Yupo Chan Director of the School of Engineering Endowment. The endowment will help attract and recruit highly qualified individuals to the position of director of the School of Engineering, which will be named for Yupo Chan, and provide the director with resources to further their contributions to teaching, research and public service. The fund will also supplement university support for outstanding faculty.

• $2 million to create the Chan Wui and Yunyin Endowed Undergraduate Scholarship and $3.25 million to create the Chan Wui and Yunyin Endowed Graduate Scholarship. The scholarships will provide assistance to full-time and part-time undergraduate and graduate students studying engineering and engineering technology for education-related expenses. Scholarship recipients will be selected based on financial need and merit. The scholarships are named in memory of Yupo Chan's parents to honor their commitment to education.

"Education was very important to Yupo," his wife Susan Chan said of her late husband, in a statement Monday. "Yupo's vision boiled down to an interest in helping make UA Little Rock an important center for engineering and operations research. The two things he most enjoyed about working at UA Little Rock were mentoring individual students to make a difference in their lives and doing engineering research."

Susan Chan and her niece Alexandra Johnson serve as trustees of the trust. The gift is part of UALR's new capital fundraising initiative, the "Centennial Campaign."

Yupo Chan, who was was born in Guanzhou, China, passed away on Feb. 5, 2020, after a diagnosis of cancer late the previous year, according to his obituary. When he was 8, his family moved to Hong Kong to escape the communists. He studied at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Mass., receiving a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, a Master of Science in Transportation Systems and a Ph.D in Operations Research.

In 2000, he joined UALR, where he spent two decades as a leading engineering educator and researcher. He founded the Chan Wui and Yunyin Rising Star Workshop to consider the analytical relationship between mobility and communication and established a chapter of Tau Beta Pi, an honor society for engineering students. In his later years at UALR, he worked with a team of scientists to develop a small, cost-effective way to observe atmospheric levels of greenhouse gasses using CubeSats, a type of miniature satellite.

While Yupo and Susan had no children of their own, Yupo said before his death, "In more ways than one, my students and my writings are our children that succeed me and Susan."