River Valley students hear Supreme Court arguments in murder case appeal at UAFS





FORT SMITH -- Area high school and college students got a firsthand look at how the judicial process works on Thursday by attending the Appeals on Wheels program hosted at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.

Arkansas Supreme Court justices travel across the state twice a year to hear oral arguments outside their usual Little Rock venue.

Students from the university as well as high schools in Fort Smith, Van Buren, Alma and Greenwood heard arguments in the Shawn Cone v. State of Arkansas case, which was appealed from Craighead County Circuit Court.

Shawn Cone, 50, of Jonesboro was found guilty of capital murder in 2021 for the death of Alissa Reynolds, 50, in 2019.

Cone was sentenced to life without parole for capital murder and an additional 32 years in prison on charges of abuse of a corpse, two theft of property counts, and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.

Cone's attorney argued Thursday the search of his person shouldn't have included his backpack; he wasn't abusing Reynolds' corpse by living at the house with her body for several days; and there was no evidence he was attempting to leave the country when he flew to Key West, Fla., as he didn't have a passport.

Attorneys for the state argued the backpack was found on Cone's person and therefore was allowed to be searched; he neglected and concealed the body, which constitutes abuse; and it's logical to assume he was attempting to flee due to Key West's proximity to Cuba, which has a history of not extraditing criminals to the U.S.

Chief Justice Dan Kemp said Thursday the next step in the appeal is for the justices to deliberate the case before voting. He said at least four judges have to agree for a decision to be made. Afterward, a written opinion on the case will be available in roughly a month.

"It is important for the judicial branch of government to go out into the community and show citizens the manner in which an appellate argument is conducted," Kemp said. "We do not want people to feel far removed from the judiciary. The judicial branch is essential to keeping a system of checks and balances in place."

The justices met with student groups before hearing the arguments and answered general questions about the law, how courts work and the role of judges.

Questions included why the appeal process is part of state government, how important precedent is when considering an appeal and how personal experiences impact a justice's approach to an appeal.

Associate Justice Courtney Hudson explained appeals are to make sure a case was tried appropriately and fairly. She said it's important to use common sense when considering the Arkansas Constitution and state laws, and it's important to wipe away bias and be impartial.

"It's very important in the law that we remain consistent. Why? For predictability. If you know that you engage in this behavior, this is going to be the outcome, that we don't move the goal post during the game. You know where the start is and the finish is," Hudson said. "Our society functions better like that. The precedent, looking back at all of those cases that have interpreted that law."

Several of the justices said the Appeals on Wheels program is one of the favorite parts of their job.

"Out of all of the Appeals on Wheels that I've been a part of in my six years on the court, I think this was probably the most active group I've had in terms of asking questions and being engaged and participating in the process, so I think it was a very successful event in terms of judicial education with the students," Associate Justice Shawn Womack said.

Associate Justice Rhonda Wood said she fielded a question from a student about whether it's typical for a court to be majority women led like Arkansas is. She noted both attorneys in the appeal were women as well and said she was excited for female students to see how many opportunities they have in the profession.

"I would applaud UAFS for all of the hard work they did in bringing all of these folks, not just their own students, but also these other high school students, because they did an awesome job of making this a community wide experience, and I think there will be benefits to this area for years to come because of that," Associate Justice Barbara Webb said.

UAFS Chancellor Terisa Riley said the school is dedicated to providing students with experiences outside the classroom that teach them about the real world, noting they've hosted members of the legislative and executive branches of government many times.

John Dan Kemp (center), Chief Justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court, delivers opening remarks, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, to students and members of the public at an Appeals on Wheels event inside the Reynolds Room of the Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith. As part of the twice-a-year community outreach event, Kemp and fellow Justices Courtney Hudson, Barbara Webb, Shawn W. Womack, Karen R. Baker and Rhonda K. Wood heard oral arguments in case CR-22-114, Shawn Cone v. the State of Arkansas, an appeal from Craighead County Circuit Court in which Cone was convicted of capital murder, abuse of a corpse, theft of a credit or debit card, and theft of property. After the hearing and some private deliberation, justices met with groups of students to discuss their careers and answer questions about the law. Visit nwaonline.com/221023Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





